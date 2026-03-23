RAD Security Launches a Unified Security Data Layer for AI-Driven Security Operations at RSA Conference 2026

FusionAI and RADQL power intelligent automation across 100+ integrations to correlate alerts, prioritize vulnerabilities, and accelerate investigations

Security teams are stuck in a maturity trap. FusionAI’s expansion breaks that cycle by preserving context, reasoning across signals, and carrying investigations through to defensible action.” — RAD Security CEO, Brooke Motta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAD Security at RSAC 2026 announced a major expansion of its FusionAI platform, introducing a unified security data layer purpose-built to power AI-driven security operations.

Security teams face rising alerts, fragmented tools, and flat headcount. While vendors promise “AI SOC,” most solutions operate as copilots layered on disconnected systems. FusionAI takes a different approach, providing the data foundation AI systems need to reason across security signals, preserve context, and drive accountable outcomes.

“Security teams are stuck in a maturity trap,” said RAD Security CEO, Brooke Motta. “They keep adding tools, detections, workflows, hoping the next layer will bring clarity. Instead, relationships between signals spiral beyond human scale. Doing more starts to mean understanding less. FusionAI’s expansion breaks that cycle by preserving context, reasoning across signals, and carrying investigations through to defensible action.”

Introducing RADQL: The Engine Behind Intelligent Automation

At the core of the expansion is RADQL, RAD’s purpose-built data normalization + retrieval engine designed for intelligent automation.

RADQL continuously ingests and normalizes telemetry across cloud platforms, identity providers, vulnerability scanners, runtime systems, and log sources. It correlates signals into a consistent, queryable operational model, enabling AI-driven workflows to retrieve accurate context and understand how signals relate.

FusionAI builds on RADQL as the reasoning + orchestration layer, unifying more than 100 pre-built integrations into a single operational control plane. Instead of stitching together tools manually, teams can investigate, prioritize, respond within one coherent system.

Core Capabilities

FusionAI enables AI-driven security operations across four key use cases:

• Alert correlation and contextualization – Chaining alerts across identity, configuration, runtime, vulnerability signals to surface meaningful risk instead of isolated noise.

• Vulnerability prioritization – Combining runtime intelligence with exposure data to elevate issues based on exploitability, live system behavior.

• Security investigations – Allowing analysts to query and traverse correlated telemetry through RADBot, structured queries, with automatic evidence capture.

• Operationalizing security logs – Transforming logs from passive storage into active contributors to investigations, risk modeling.

Unlike traditional SOAR or rule-based automation, FusionAI anchors every decision in live system behavior, normalized, correlated telemetry rather than static rules or playbooks. Detection, investigation, response, documentation occur within a single system, with every step explicitly linked to source data, ownership, and outcome.

Measurable Impact

Since launching FusionAI, RAD has supported dozens of cloud-native organizations, ingesting millions of security signals, executing hundreds of thousands of contextual security queries, processing terabytes of runtime and cloud telemetry across customer environments. Customers report up to 70% reductions in investigation time, fewer false positives, risk assessments reduced from 30 days to 30 minutes—freeing teams to focus on real risk instead of manual triage.

“On a lean security team, I have to cover everything—from AWS security to SOC 2 reporting,” said Justin Todd, Staff Security Engineer for Edge Delta. “RAD gives me the visibility and automation I need to keep up. What used to take hours of pulling data from multiple tools now happens automatically, which means I can focus on improving security instead of just assembling reports.”

Showcasing at RSA Conference 2026

Building on its prior recognition as a Top Ten RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist, RAD Security will demonstrate how FusionAI + RADQL enable proactive detections derived from correlated runtime, identity, configuration signals, accelerate investigations through intelligent signal chaining, automate documentation for executives, customers, and compliance teams. The company will also demo Clawkeeper, its open-source framework for security data normalization and automation to protect Autonomous Agents like OpenClaw and NemoClaw, by handling security, fleet management, and monitoring.

By delivering a unified security data layer that supports reliable automation across 100+ integrations, RAD Security is redefining how modern security operations teams rise above alert noise and turn telemetry into defensible action.

About RAD Security

RAD Security is the Agentic AI Core that unifies reasoning, context, and automation across your security stack. Built on its heritage in Cloud Detection and Response, the RAD platform empowers organizations to automate with confidence, providing explainable decisions and coordinated action. Recognized as a Cloud Security Innovator in 2025 by Latio.tech and the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, RAD enables security teams to reduce tool sprawl, improve latency from alert to resolution, and maintain clarity across scale. For more information, visit https://www.radsecurity.ai/ and follow RAD on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radsecurity/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.