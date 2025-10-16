RAD Security Strengthens Executive Team with CISO Raj Umadas to Advance AI Security Strategy RAD Security, the leader in AI-powered cloud and AI protection, today announced the appointment of Raj Umadas as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

RAD Security, the leader in AI-powered cloud and AI protection, today announced the appointment of Raj Umadas as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

“Raj knows what it takes to build modern security programs that scale. His insight into how security teams actually operate makes him the ideal person to help guide our next chapter.” ” — Brooke Motta, CEO of RAD Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAD Security, the leader in AI-powered cloud and AI protection, today announced the appointment of Raj Umadas as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This move follows the company’s successful Series A funding round earlier this year and a rapid expansion of its engineering team. In this newly created role, Umadas has been an Advisor to RAD Security since 2022 and brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling security programs across organizations, ranging from high-growth startups to global platforms serving millions of users.

Raj Umadas has led security efforts at companies including Spotify, Squarespace, Etsy, and ActBlue Technical Services, that deliver millions of minutes of music, power millions of websites, process millions of donations, and support millions of storefronts. He now brings that broad and deeply technical experience to RAD Security, where he will oversee internal security, risk, and trust functions while contributing directly to product and customer strategy.

“At RAD, we believe security leaders deserve tools that work the way they do: fast, intelligent, and trustworthy,” said Brooke Motta, CEO of RAD Security. “Raj knows what it takes to build modern security programs that scale. His insight into how security teams actually operate, where they move fast and where trust is non-negotiable, makes him the ideal person to help guide our next chapter.”

As CISO, Raj will play a strategic role in ensuring RAD continues to meet the high expectations of its customers while helping shape the future of AI-native security operations. Recently named Cloud Security Innovation of the Year by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards and as a Cloud Security Innovator by Latio.tech, RAD Security has also been named a finalist for the SANS Difference Makers Award in the “Innovation of the Year” category.

For Umadas, there couldn’t be a better time to join the RAD team: “Security teams today need smart decisions to happen fast,” he said. “I’m excited to join RAD at a time when the industry is shifting rapidly, and there’s a real need for tools that can adapt to the way people work. The chance to help build that future, both for our customers and inside RAD, is something I couldn’t pass up.”

About RAD Security

RAD Security is the Agentic AI Core that unifies reasoning, context, and automation across your security stack. Built on its heritage in Cloud Detection and Response, the RAD platform empowers organizations to automate with confidence, providing explainable decisions and coordinated action. Recognized as a Cloud Security Innovator in 2025 by Latio.tech and the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, RAD enables security teams to reduce tool sprawl, improve latency from alert to resolution, and maintain clarity across scale. For more information, visit rad.security and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radsecurity/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.