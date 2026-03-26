UK Startup MINDLINK Launches Local AI That Executes Excel Tasks Without Formulas

Mica automates Excel via natural language. The local AI tool executes tasks directly within spreadsheets, replacing manual formulas and VBA.

We built Mica to remove that gap entirely—so users can simply describe what they want, and the system executes it directly inside Excel.” — Zhiyuan, CEO of MINDLINK TEC LTD.

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence tools evolve from generating suggestions to executing real tasks, UK startup MINDLINK TEC LTD today announced the launch of Mica , an AI assistant that can directly carry out operations inside Microsoft Excel without requiring formulas or manual scripting.Unlike traditional AI tools that generate suggestions, Mica operates as an “action engine” within the user’s desktop environment—allowing professionals to clean data, generate reports, and manipulate spreadsheets through natural language commands in real time.The release comes as AI interfaces move beyond chat-based interactions toward action-oriented systems. Instead of stopping at recommendations, a new generation of tools is beginning to focus on execution—helping users complete tasks rather than just describe them. Mica is built around this shift, enabling users to move from intent to outcome within a single interaction.This shift comes at a time when AI adoption in workplaces is accelerating, but many users remain limited by the gap between AI-generated suggestions and actual execution. Tools that can close this gap are increasingly seen as the next step in productivity software.Despite decades of dominance, Microsoft Excel still requires users to rely heavily on formulas and manual workflows for advanced tasks.Bridging the Gap Between Intent and ExecutionThe core philosophy behind Mica is "Think, Don't Code." For decades, Excel mastery required memorizing thousands of functions like VLOOKUP, INDEX/MATCH, and nested IF statements. Mica shifts this paradigm.“Most AI tools today still require users to translate intent into prompts and then into actions,” said Zhiyuan, CEO of MINDLINK TEC LTD. “We built Mica to remove that gap entirely—so users can simply describe what they want, and the system executes it directly inside Excel.”In early internal testing, Mica was able to reduce common Excel task completion time by over 60%, particularly in data cleaning and multi-sheet processing scenarios. The system has also demonstrated the ability to handle large local datasets without the latency typically associated with cloud-based tools.Key capabilities include automated data cleaning, intelligent file mapping across multiple spreadsheets, and step-by-step execution transparency that allows users to understand how each task is performed.Real-World Applications for Modern ProfessionalsMica is designed for a wide range of professionals, including financial analysts, operations teams, and researchers who rely heavily on Excel for daily workflows. To see these capabilities in action, users can follow the Mica Quick Start Guide to begin automating their own spreadsheets in minutes.A Native Windows ExperienceBuilt for the Windows ecosystem, Mica supports Excel versions from 2007 through Microsoft 365. The installation process takes less than ten minutes and requires no complex setup. To get started, users can download Mica for Windows directly from the official website.Technical Superiority Through Local ProcessingBy focusing on direct execution within the user’s workflow, Mica enables tasks that typically require multiple steps—such as combining data from several spreadsheets or reformatting large datasets—to be completed through a single instruction.About MINDLINK TEC LTDMINDLINK TEC LTD is a UK-based software company founded in 2023. Focused on the intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and productivity software, the company aims to make advanced data tools accessible to non-technical users. Their flagship product, Mica, represents the next generation of "Action-oriented AI," where the focus is on getting work done rather than just answering questions.

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