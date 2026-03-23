Quantum XChange Wins 2026 Globee Award for Cybersecurity

Quantum XChange Wins Most Innovative Network Security Solution for Phio TX

Phio TX Recognized as a Category Winner for Most Innovative Network Security Solution

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum XChange , securing networks today and for the post-quantum world, is honored to be named a winner in the 2026 GlobeeAwards for Cybersecurity, a globally recognized program celebrating excellence in all areas of cybersecurity. This prestigious recognition highlights Phio TX, the cryptographic management platform that protects data-in-motion today and in the post-quantum world, for its contributions to digital security, innovation in threat defense, and commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions.The GlobeeAwards for Cybersecurity recognize achievements across a wide range of categories that help safeguard digital ecosystems worldwide. Nominations are evaluated across local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful work at every level is recognized. View the full list of 2026 winners here.Quantum XChange was recognized as a Best of Category winner in the Most Innovative Network Security Solution, an honor awarded to the entry that received the highest overall score in its category. This distinction represents the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in that category, based on a data-driven scoring process conducted by industry experts worldwide. View the full list of 2026 judges here.The Phio TX platform was designed specifically to secure data-in-motion at the network layer. Instead of forcing organizations to rip-and-replace their existing infrastructure, Phio TX overlays onto current networks and strengthens encryption through a unique architecture that separates cryptographic key delivery from the data transmission path. This design significantly reduces the risk that keys can be intercepted or compromised, while enabling organizations to introduce new cryptographic algorithms, including post-quantum cryptography (PQC), without disrupting applications or network performance. This architectural approach represents a significant innovation in network security today and in the fast-approaching, post-quantum world.Quantum XChange has a successful track record with the Globee Awards, having been previously named a Gold winner in 2022 in the category of Best New Product-Service of the Year (Security Hybrid) for its edge device, Phio TX-D; Hot Security Technology in Telecommunications in 2021; Best New Product-Service Security Hybrid in 2020; and 2019 Startup of the Year and Innovation in Next Generation Security.About Quantum XChangeQuantum XChangeempowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data-in-motion today and for the post-quantum world. We do this with our cryptographic management platform – Phio TX, an open, secure and flexible architecture solution. For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com

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