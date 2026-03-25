Inspired Travel Group Expands Loyalty Strategy with Referral-Based Rewards Ecosystem

Inspired Travel Group launches a referral rewards program, matching points to reward trusted recommendations and strengthen relationship-driven travel planning.

Travel has always been one of the most powerful things people recommend to each other. We simply wanted to acknowledge and reward that.” — Danielle Riddle, Co-Founder & CEO

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New program recognizes the growing role of trusted recommendations in luxury travel planning.As travellers increasingly rely on trusted recommendations when choosing how and where to travel, Inspired Travel Group has launched a new referral-based rewards program designed to formalize and celebrate the relationships behind many of today’s luxury travel decisions.The company’s newly introduced Inspired Referral Program expands the existing Inspirations Rewards platform, creating a broader loyalty ecosystem that rewards both travel and the personal connections that lead to it.Through the program, clients who introduce a new traveller to Inspired Travel Group will receive a 100% match of the points their referral earns during their first 12 months, up to 100,000 bonus points. No registration is required—clients simply connect the Inspired team with a new traveller, and the rewards are automatically applied.The program builds on the company’s Inspirations Rewards Program, which allows travellers to earn points on bookings and redeem them toward future travel experiences.According to Danielle Riddle, CEO of Inspired Travel Group, the initiative reflects a broader shift in how luxury travel services grow and build trust. “Many of our client relationships begin with a simple introduction,” Danielle said. “A friend recommending their travel advisor, a colleague sharing who they trust to handle complex travel plans. In an increasingly automated travel landscape, those human connections have become even more valuable.”Inspired Travel Group, that focuses on Canadian clients, and its sister company, Inspired Corporate Travel , focusing on US clients, specialize in high-touch corporate travel planning, complex itineraries, curated retreats, and executive travel management, supporting clients who increasingly seek expertise navigating an evolving global travel environment.Danielle notes that while technology has made booking easier, it has also made expert guidance more important for travellers navigating security considerations, shifting entry requirements, and the growing complexity of global travel logistics.“What we’re seeing is a re-humanization of travel,” she said. “People want trusted expertise again. They want someone who understands their preferences, anticipates challenges, and designs experiences thoughtfully. Many of our new clients come through personal introductions because trust travels faster than advertising.”The Inspired Referral Program integrates seamlessly with the existing rewards platform. While bonus points earned through referrals do not impact tier status, they can be redeemed toward future travel experiences within the Inspirations Rewards ecosystem.For Inspired Travel Group, the program reinforces the company’s core philosophy: that the most meaningful travel experiences are often shared. “Travel has always been one of the most powerful things people recommend to each other,” Danielle added. “We simply wanted to acknowledge and reward that.”More information about the program is available at:About Inspired Travel GroupInspired Travel Group is a boutique travel management company focused on executive and corporate travel, group travel, and curated retreats, providing strategic travel oversight, duty-of-care support, and seamless global coordination for businesses and their leadership teams. Complementing this is a high-touch leisure offering, designed with the same human-first philosophy and concierge-level precision.

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