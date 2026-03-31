Inspired Corporate Travel Nominated for World Travel Awards

Boutique travel management company nominated for both United States’ & North America’s Leading Travel Management Company in 2026.

Being recognized by the World Travel Awards is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team.” — Danielle Riddle, Co-Founder & CEO

TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired Corporate Travel has once again been recognized by the prestigious World Travel Awards , earning two nominations in 2026: Both United States’ and North America’s Leading Travel Management Company (with its sister company, Inspired Travel Group ).Often referred to as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” the World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of global tourism, with winners determined through votes from travel professionals, industry leaders, and travellers worldwide.For Danielle Riddle, CEO and Co-Founder of Inspired Corporate Travel, the continued recognition reflects the company’s relationship-driven philosophy and commitment to thoughtful, human-centred travel planning.“Travel is deeply personal, and we believe the most meaningful journeys are built through trusted relationships and expert guidance,” Danielle said. “Being recognized by the World Travel Awards is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team.”Inspired Corporate Travel and its sister company, Inspired Travel Group, specializes in high-touch luxury leisure travel, complex global itineraries, curated group journeys, and executive travel management, supporting travellers navigating an increasingly dynamic global travel landscape.As global travel becomes more complex, Danielle believes recognition like this reflects a growing appreciation for thoughtful travel planning and expert oversight.“Travellers today are looking for more than just bookings; they want confidence in their travel decisions,” she said. “Our focus has always been on creating seamless, meaningful journeys, and it’s an honour to see that approach recognized by the industry.”Voting for the 2026 World Travel Awards is now open, and supporters, industry peers, and travellers can cast their votes through the World Travel Awards website:North America: https://awrds.link/98mx7 USA: https://awrds.link/f8mwd About Inspired Corporate TravelInspired Corporate Travel is a boutique travel management company focused on executive and corporate travel, group travel, and curated retreats, providing strategic travel oversight, duty-of-care support, and seamless global coordination for businesses and their leadership teams. Complementing this is a high-touch leisure offering, designed with the same human-first philosophy and concierge-level precision.

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