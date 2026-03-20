Toborlife AI Expands North American Technical Support Operations

Toborlife AI

Toborlife AI provides technical support for the North American market, including repair, inspection, and diagnostics for Unitree humanoid robots and robot dogs.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toborlife AI, the official partner and developer of Unitree Robotics, today announced the expansion of its North American Technical Support Service. This dedicated hardware offering is designed to minimize downtime for Unitree robot owners through fast, professional repair solutions

North American Unitree owners no longer need to rely on international shipping for hardware repairs. Toborlife AI's support provides localized expertise for diagnosing and resolving hardware issues on Unitree models, including G1 humanoid robots and Go2 robot dogs. The service covers hardware diagnostics, component inspection, parts replacement and post-repair validation with a focus on rapid turnaround so customers spend less time waiting and more time operating.

Built for a Growing North American Market

Demand for Unitree robots across North America has grown significantly, bringing with it an increased need for reliable, localized repair infrastructure. Toborlife AI is uniquely positioned to meet this need as the official partner of Unitree with deep product knowledge and an established support organization.

How to Access the Service

Unitree owners seeking support can initiate a repair consultation by emailing support@toborlife.ai or visiting the contact page at toborlife.ai/contact/.

###

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California, Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As an authorized developer and distributor of Unitree Robotics and creators of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.