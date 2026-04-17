Toborlife AI Sees Record Participation in $8,990 Unitree R1 Giveaway

Toborlife AI Unitree R1 Humanoid Robot

Toborlife AI announces record-breaking participation in the $8,990 Unitree R1 humanoid robot giveaway. Learn how to join the 60,000+ participants today!

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toborlife AI, the official partner and developer of Unitree Robotics, today announces that its current giveaway for the Unitree R1 humanoid robot has reached record-breaking engagement levels, making it the most successful event. Since launching on March 1, more than 60,000 participants across the United States have entered for a chance to win the Unitree R1 Basic, valued at $8,990.

The Unitree R1 Basic is a 4-foot-tall, 55-pound humanoid robot with 24 degrees of freedom. It is designed for agile and flexible movement, including boxing, kickboxing, and cartwheels. For business owners and event organizers, the R1 Basic serves as a high-tech spectacle to attract crowds and create unforgettable experiences. For educators and tech enthusiasts, it offers an opportunity to engage firsthand with advanced humanoid robotics.

Through the contest, Toborlife AI aims to spark curiosity and conversation by placing these cutting-edge robots directly into the hands of the community, raising awareness of Unitree robots and fostering a community of early adopters who are passionate about the future of robotics technology.

Giveaway Details:

Entry Period: March 1, 2026, through July 31, 2026.

The Prize: One Unitree R1 Basic, valued at $8,990.

Eligibility: Must be a U.S. resident age 18 or older.

How to Enter:

Participants can enter by visiting the official entry page on the Toborlife AI website at https://toborlife.ai/the-great-robot-giveaway/. Following Toborlife AI on a social media platform (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, X, or TikTok) can earn a bonus entry.

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About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California, Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As the Official Partner of Unitree Robotics and the developer of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

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