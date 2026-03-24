SAFR and Anava Enable Edge-Based Facial Recognition on Axis Cameras

Edge-based Facial Rec on Axis Cameras

Bundled SaaS solution brings real-time facial intelligence to the Axis ACAP platform with reduced infrastructure demands

By reducing infrastructure complexity, this solution helps customers lower costs while unlocking greater operational efficiency and additional value from their Axis footprint.” — Drew Pacino, Business Development Manager at Axis Communications.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFR , a RealNetworks company and a global leader in AI-powered computer vision for physical security, and Anava , an expert in intelligent video solutions, today announced a new edge AI solution that runs SAFR facial recognition directly on Axis Communications’ network cameras using the Axis Camera Application Platform (ACAP). The joint offering enables highly accurate, real-time facial recognition and video analytics at the edge, reducing infrastructure costs while increasing performance and deployment flexibility.The new SAFR Powered by Anava ACAP solution embeds SAFR’s efficient, high-performance facial recognition engine inside Axis cameras. By processing video in the camera instead of on centralized servers, organizations can significantly lower network bandwidth usage, reduce server hardware requirements, and achieve a lower total cost of ownership for large-scale deployments. Furthermore, by operating natively within the Axis ecosystem, this ACAP integration generates facial recognition events that flow seamlessly into existing Axis Camera Station VMS , as well as other popular video management systems . This ACAP solution gives customers greater flexibility in deploying SAFR's high performance facial recognition technology across their existing Axis footprint.“By bringing our AI directly into Axis cameras, we are giving customers a smarter, leaner path to deploying facial recognition for security, access control, and business intelligence,” said Brad Donaldson, VP of Computer Vision, SAFR from RealNetworks. “Our collaboration with Anava and Axis allows system integrators and end users to take advantage of edge compute in a way that is both scalable and cost-effective.”“The Anava and SAFR integration showcases the power of ARTPEC processing and the ACAP platform to deliver advanced analytics directly at the edge,” said Drew Pacino, Business Development Manager at Axis Communications. “By reducing infrastructure complexity, this solution helps customers lower costs while unlocking greater operational efficiency and additional value from their Axis footprint."The SAFR Powered by Anava ACAP solution transforms standard surveillance into a proactive safety net by enabling real-time recognition directly at the source. This capability moves beyond simple monitoring, providing a high-speed, scalable tool for bad actor detection and public safety that functions without the latency or high costs of traditional server-dependent systems. Furthermore, the solution has additional use cases such as barrier-less access control as well as occupancy and demographic analytics.“By running SAFR software as an ACAP directly on Axis cameras, we’ve eliminated the need for costly, power-hungry onsite servers to process every stream," said Ryan Wager, CEO of Anava. "This edge-based approach provides enterprises with a lean, highly scalable architecture that delivers the industry’s most advanced bad actor detection while maintaining a privacy-preserving posture. By utilizing Anonymous ID methodologies, we ensure that actionable intelligence is gathered without compromising individual data, all while driving massive infrastructure savings,” he added.Designed to work within existing or new Axis installations, the solution can be combined with SAFR’s cloud or on-premises components when needed, enabling hybrid architectures that balance edge processing with centralized management, video storage, and advanced analytics.Key benefits of the SAFR Powered by Anava ACAP solution include:- Lower total cost of ownership through reduced server hardware, lower network traffic, and simplified infrastructure.- Real-time performance for facial recognition and other video analytics on live video streams.- Flexible deployment options, including pure edge, hybrid, and cloud-connected configurations.- Seamless integration into existing IP video infrastructures and workflows.The new ACAP solution from SAFR and Anava is available for most Axis camera models, through SAFR and Anava channel partners and authorized resellers.SAFR and Anava will showcase the new edge-based facial recognition solution at ISC West, March 25–27 in Las Vegas. Connect with the SAFR and Anava teams at Booth #25081 to see how the solution works.About SAFRSAFR from RealNetworks is the only unified facial recognition ecosystem built for the enterprise, seamlessly integrating access control, specialized edge-analytics cameras, mobile solutions, and PACS/VMS systems. Powered by AI-driven computer vision, SAFR enhances security while prioritizing privacy, accuracy, and fairness. Designed in the USA, SAFR builds on RealNetworks' 30+ years legacy of innovation© 2025 RealNetworks and SAFR SCAN are trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned are the property of their respective owners.About Anava:Anava.ai is a premier Visual Intelligence Platform that transforms standard video infrastructure into a powerful engine for growth and protection. By converting real-time visual data into actionable insights, Anava.ai empowers organizations across sectors to master three critical domains: Physical Security & Threat Detection, providing proactive safety through automated monitoring; Business Intelligence, uncovering deep patterns in customer behavior and environmental trends; and Operational Efficiency, identifying bottlenecks to streamline complex workflows. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Anava.ai is committed to helping security SIs and enterprises see further and act faster.For more information, visit www.anava.ai or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ai-anava

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.