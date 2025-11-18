SAFR Cameras Achieve Full Dubai SIRA Certification in Partnership with AgilityGrid

Purpose-built for facial recognition, SAFR Cameras achieve unmatched accuracy with edge processing and proprietary AI

SAFR cameras are now SIRA-certified in Dubai, combining surveillance and facial recognition in one device to lower cost and complexity

This achievement marks another innovation milestone for Dubai, showcasing the efficient use of AI and edge computing to reduce dependency on hardware resources and network infrastructure.” — Walter Candelu

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFR , a RealNetworks company and a global leader in AI-powered computer vision for physical security and access control, today announced that its SAFR Cameras have successfully achieved full certification from Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA). This milestone was made possible in collaboration with AgilityGrid, one of SAFR’s distribution partners in Dubai.SIRA continues to lead the way in ensuring the highest standards of safety and innovation across the emirate. As part of its mission, SIRA mandates the standardization of video surveillance systems through Videoguard, enabling centralized administration and live monitoring from its operation center.With SIRA certification, SAFR Cameras now provide customers in Dubai with a single integrated device for both general surveillance and facial recognition—streamlining deployment, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO), and minimizing implementation complexity."We would like to thank SIRA for their support throughout the approval process,” said Walter Candelu, VP of EMEA at SAFR. “This achievement marks another innovation milestone for the emirate of Dubai, showcasing the efficient use of AI and edge computing to reduce dependency on hardware resources and network infrastructure.""This certification is crucial for AgilityGrid as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation,” said Maenard Zapata, Director of Operations at AgilityGrid. “It allows us to deliver our growing customer base a complete and compliant solution that addresses real-world security needs."The certification underscores SAFR and AgilityGrid’s shared commitment to advancing Dubai’s vision for a safer, smarter, and more connected future through cutting-edge surveillance and AI-powered security solutions.About SAFRSAFR from RealNetworks is the only unified facial recognition ecosystem built for the enterprise, seamlessly integrating access control, specialized edge-analytics cameras, mobile solutions, and PACS/VMS systems. Powered by AI-driven computer vision, SAFR enhances security while prioritizing privacy, accuracy, and fairness. Designed in the USA, SAFR builds on RealNetworks' 30+ years legacy of innovation© 2025 RealNetworks and SAFR SCAN are trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

