Aesthetic AF Launches Regenerative Skin Programs in Denver

Aesthetic AF introduces regenerative programs in Denver using RF microneedling, IPL, and erbium laser to support collagen renewal and improve skin tone.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetic AF , a Denver-based aesthetic clinic, has introduced two structured regenerative treatment programs designed to address skin laxity, uneven texture, and pigmentation concerns through advanced, non-surgical technologies.The newly launched Regenerative Lift AF program focuses on improving skin firmness and supporting collagen production. The protocol combines radiofrequency (RF) microneedling with a series of microcurrent sessions. RF microneedling is used to stimulate deeper layers of the skin, while microcurrent technology supports muscle engagement and lifting effects over time. Together, the sequence is designed to create a gradual, natural-looking improvement in skin tone and structure.In parallel, the Resurface & Restore AF program targets surface-level concerns such as fine lines, sun damage, and discoloration. This protocol follows a specific sequence of intense pulsed light (IPL) and erbium laser treatments. IPL addresses pigmentation irregularities, while erbium laser resurfacing refines skin texture and supports renewal of the outer skin layers.Founded and led by Amy Frances Kimmig-Carey , Aesthetic AF reflects a personalized, results-driven approach to aesthetics. Amy and her team focus on customized treatment planning and long-term skin health, emphasizing the use of advanced technologies in thoughtfully designed protocols. Their approach centers on addressing underlying skin concerns while supporting natural-looking outcomes for each client.Both programs are tailored to individual skin conditions and are intended for individuals seeking gradual improvements without invasive procedures. Aesthetic AF emphasizes careful evaluation and customization to align with each client’s goals and baseline skin condition.Individuals interested in learning more about these regenerative options can visit the Aesthetic AF website or schedule a consultation for further evaluation.About Aesthetic AF:Aesthetic AF is a Denver-based aesthetic clinic led by Amy and her team, focused on regenerative, non-surgical skin treatments. By combining advanced technology with personalized protocols, Aesthetic AF helps clients achieve smoother, firmer, and more even-looking skin over time.

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