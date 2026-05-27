Resolve Psychological Services Established Leader in Eating Disorder Treatment in Arlington, VA

Specialized, compassionate eating disorder treatment available at Resolve Psychological Services for clients in Arlington and surrounding areas.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolve Psychological Services provides comprehensive eating disorder treatment to individuals in Arlington and the surrounding areas, offering a compassionate and evidence-based path to recovery. With a strong commitment to inclusivity and client-centered care, the practice supports those struggling with disordered eating, body image issues, and the emotional and psychological stress tied to harmful diet culture.Resolve offers both in-person therapy at its Arlington office and virtual sessions nationwide to make care accessible and flexible. The treatment approach is grounded in body neutrality and the belief that healing includes not only addressing symptoms but also fostering a healthier relationship with food, body, and self. Their work is informed by the principles of Health at Every Size (HAES), All Foods Fit, and Intuitive Eating.Each client at Resolve receives an individualized care plan that may incorporate Enhanced Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT-E), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), as well as psychodynamic and humanistic techniques. This multi-dimensional framework allows therapists to meet each client where they are, supporting both emotional growth and behavioral change.The therapists at Resolve Psychological Services are trained to work collaboratively with other health professionals when appropriate, including medical providers, psychiatrists, and registered dietitians. This holistic approach ensures that each person’s recovery is comprehensive and supported from multiple angles.Clients can expect a warm, nonjudgmental space where they are treated with respect and care. Resolve understands the deeply personal nature of eating disorders and the societal influences that can reinforce them. The practice is committed to helping individuals unlearn patterns of shame, build self-compassion, and reclaim agency over their health and well-being.Resolve Psychological Services welcomes individuals of all genders and backgrounds and is dedicated to providing high-quality treatment that addresses the emotional, cognitive, and relational dimensions of eating disorders.To learn more about eating disorder treatment or to schedule an appointment, contact Resolve Psychological Services.

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