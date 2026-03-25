Backyard Pitmaster Eddie van Aken Expands Practical Online Guides for BBQ, Backyard Living, and Everyday Tools

Eddie van Aken The Grilling Dutchman practical backyard

Eddie van Aken, known as The Grilling Dutchman, is expanding his collection of practical online guides focused on BBQ, backyard living, and everyday tools.

We don't have a problem; we have a challenge” — Eddie van Aken

ELKTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie van Aken , known as The Grilling Dutchman , is building a growing collection of practical online resources focused on real-world BBQ, backyard projects, and everyday tools. With years of hands-on experience behind the grill and around the house, van Aken is focused on helping regular people get better results without overcomplicating things.“I’ve always believed you learn the most by actually doing,” van Aken says. “Not by reading theory, but by making mistakes, fixing them, and doing it again.”Originally from the Netherlands and now based in the United States, van Aken combines a straightforward, no-nonsense approach with a passion for outdoor cooking and practical home improvement. His work centers around sharing clear, simple advice that people can actually use in their own backyard.Through his BBQ-focused website, The Grilling Dutchman, van Aken shares guides, tips, and real cooking experience covering everything from smoking meat low and slow to managing fire and temperature on different types of grills and smokers. The focus is always on practical results—what works, what doesn’t, and what makes the biggest difference when you’re standing next to the grill.Alongside his BBQ content, van Aken is also expanding into broader backyard and home-focused topics through Practical Backyard . This platform focuses on garden tools, garage essentials, and outdoor living, helping homeowners choose and use tools that make everyday projects easier and more efficient.“My goal has always been simple,” van Aken explains. “Help people avoid the same mistakes I made and get better results faster, whether that’s cooking a brisket or setting up their backyard.”In addition to his 2 niche websites, van Aken maintains a personal website where he shares more about his background, experience, and the philosophy behind his work. The site serves as a central place for readers who want to learn more about the person behind the content and why his approach focuses on real-world experience over theory.As his platforms continue to grow, van Aken remains focused on keeping his content grounded, practical, and easy to follow. Rather than chasing trends or overcomplicating things, his approach stays rooted in what actually works for everyday people.About Eddie van AkenEddie van Aken is a Dutch-American pitmaster and content creator focused on BBQ, backyard living, and practical home improvement. Through his websites and online platforms, he shares hands-on experience, simple guides, and real-world advice to help people cook better food and get more out of their backyard and tools.

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