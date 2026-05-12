Backyard Cooking and Patio Season Kick Off Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Eddie van Aken practical backyard The Grilling Dutchman

Homeowners prepare patios, grills, and outdoor entertainment spaces as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

People are spending more time outside again, and even simple patio or grill upgrades can completely change how a backyard feels during summer.” — Eddie van Aken

ELKTON, KY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many Americans are getting ready to spend more time outdoors with backyard cookouts, patio gatherings, and outdoor entertainment setups.The unofficial start of summer often marks the beginning of grilling season for families across the country. From burgers and ribs to patio upgrades and outdoor movie nights, homeowners are preparing their backyards for warmer weather and more time spent outside.Outdoor cooking enthusiast and backyard content creator Eddie van Aken says Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for backyard cooking and patio projects.“People are cleaning grills, setting up patios, and getting ready to spend more evenings outside,” said van Aken. “Even simple upgrades can make a backyard feel much more comfortable for family gatherings and weekend cookouts.”Eddie van Aken shares grilling tips, smoking guides, and backyard-related content through multiple online resources focused on practical outdoor living and cooking.One of the most popular areas for beginners this time of year is learning the basics of outdoor cooking. Simple topics such as temperature control, grilling setup, and smoking meat continue to attract strong interest from homeowners preparing for summer cookouts.Van Aken recently expanded the educational content on his BBQ-focused website with a growing collection of beginner-friendly guides, including the BBQ Basics section that covers grilling, smoking, and outdoor cooking techniques for backyard cooks of all experience levels.At the same time, backyard entertainment and patio comfort continue to grow in popularity. Covered patios, outdoor TVs, seating areas, lighting, and shade solutions are becoming common additions for homeowners looking to create more usable outdoor spaces during the warmer months.To help homeowners improve outdoor spaces and backyard setups, van Aken also publishes practical patio and backyard content through the Patio Accessories section of Practical Backyard, which focuses on outdoor living ideas, patio comfort, and backyard entertainment setups.According to van Aken, many homeowners do not need expensive renovations to enjoy outdoor living more during the summer months.“A few practical upgrades and a simple grill setup can completely change how much time people spend outside,” van Aken said. “A lot of backyard projects start small and grow over time.”With Memorial Day weekend approaching, outdoor cooking, patio preparation, and backyard entertaining are expected to remain popular seasonal trends throughout the summer.For more information about outdoor cooking, grilling, patio upgrades, and backyard living ideas, visit the websites above.

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