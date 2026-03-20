LDAF accepting applications for 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant

News

Press release

For immediate release: March 20, 2026

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), funded through the United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service (USDA-AMS).

Applications must be received no later than the close of business (4:30 p.m.) Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The LDAF anticipates at least $350,000 to be allocated to fund Louisiana projects. The grants will be used for projects that enhance the competitiveness of Louisiana-grown specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture and horticulture in either domestic or foreign markets.

Grant funds will not be awarded for projects that directly benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution, or individual. Projects should focus on issues to help improve specialty crop industries as a whole, such as distribution, production, research, pest and disease control, market development, increased nutrition knowledge and consumption, food safety, promotion, and education. Producer associations, state and/or local organizations, state or local governments, qualified educational institutions, nonprofits, and other specialty crop stakeholders are eligible recipients. Single organizations, institutions, and individuals are encouraged to participate as project partners.

Applicants must reside in (or their organization or educational affiliation must be in) Louisiana. All applicants are required to obtain a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number and include that number on their application.

Once the deadline has passed, all applications submitted to LDAF will be carefully evaluated to determine if the projects are qualified based on the criteria listed in the guidelines. Qualified project applications[RK9] will be reviewed and scored by a panel of industry stakeholders who will make funding recommendations to LDAF. All LDAF approved projects will be incorporated into one state grant request, which will [RK10] be submitted to the USDA.

LDAF has prepared a Request for Applications document detailing application instructions, scoring criteria, federal forms, project examples, and other helpful information from the USDA. The document can be found at https://www.ldaf.la.gov/food/selling/produce/specialty-crops/program.

A complete list of eligible and ineligible specialty crops may be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop .

For more information, contact Assistant Director Kelly Ransome at (225) 922-2903 or SCBG@ldaf.state.la.us .