Telaeris and DDS Announce Partnership for Amadeus 8 Integration

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a leading provider of handheld solutions for Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), today announced a strategic partnership with DDS Ltd. to deliver a native integration between Telaeris’ XPressEntry platform and the Amadeus 8 access control and security management platform. This partnership extends the reach of access control beyond fixed readers, enabling organizations to securely validate credentials, verify identities, and account for personnel in the field using XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric readers, all while maintaining centralized control through Amadeus 8.Amadeus 8 is a state of the art, multi-site access control and security management platform designed to centralize credential management, alarm monitoring, and security operations within a single, intuitive interface. The system supports complex environments that require flexibility, scalability, and real-time visibility across facilities and operations. With the XPressEntry integration, Amadeus 8 customers can now mobilize handheld badge readers within their infrastructure to perform:● HANDHELD BADGE VERIFICATION – Validate permissions and authenticate identities on the go in locations where fixed readers are impractical, while maintaining real-time facility occupancy data.● EMERGENCY EVACUATION MUSTERING – Quickly account for personnel and visitors during real emergencies to improve evacuation response, employee safety, and OSHA or regulatory compliance.● CORPORATE EVENTS AND TRAINING – Use existing security credentials to manage access for meetings, training sessions, and corporate events, including the ability to deny access when required.● HANDHELD BIOMETRIC VERIFICATION – Enforce high-security workflows using biometric and multi-factor authentication to strengthen identity and permissions assurance in sensitive areas.● ENTRY AND EXIT TRACKING – Monitor movement in and out of facilities to maintain accurate occupancy records, improve accountability, and provide real-time visibility for security teams in the field.● ADDITIONAL USE CASES – Time and attendance, bus entry validation, guest and visitor tracking, remote parking enforcement, mobile user enrollment, capture surveys connected to the badge, confined space management, and more.“We are excited to partner with DDS and bring XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric readers into the Amadeus 8 ecosystem,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO Telaeris. “Security teams increasingly need the ability to verify badges and account for employee safety beyond using traditional access control readers. This integration allows organizations to extend their existing Amadeus 8 investment into the field, giving them additional tools to increase safety and security for facilities they already manage.”“The integration of the Amadeus 8 software with the XPressEntry handheld readers opens new strategic opportunities for DDS and Telearis, combining mobility, performance, and enhanced security to meet the growing needs of the market.” says Emmanuel Bitton, V.P. S&M at DDS.The partnership brings together DDS’ enterprise grade Amadeus 8 access control platform with Telaeris’ handheld and biometric readers, enabling secure access control and personnel accountability wherever fixed reader infrastructure is impractical. Together, the solutions deliver mobile first security operations without compromising the reliability, auditability, or compliance requirements of enterprise environments.To learn more, visit https://telaeris.com/ and https://dds-security.com/ About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in safety and physical security solutions that safeguard people and business interests, enhance access control, and improve real-time facility monitoring. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to keep workplaces and facilities safe, secure, and connected. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/ About DDS SecurityDDS Ltd. delivers world class building security through a powerful fusion of advanced access control hardware, high performance software, and 40 years of engineering excellence—trusted to secure hundreds of thousands of doors across 45+ countries and all fields of activity. DDS solutions stand out for their unmatched reliability, global scalability, and user-friendly design, backed by multilingual expert support and continuous innovation through partnerships with leading technology providers. DDS adapts the power of modern security to your facility requirements. Organizations gain a full solution with cutting-edge hardware and the intuitive and powerful Amadeus 8 security platform. DDS offer is robust enough for high-risk, multisite environments yet simple enough for budget conscious single site installations—ensuring total protection, operational efficiency, and peace of mind, that match your current needs and future plans. For more information, please visit https://dds-security.com/

