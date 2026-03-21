Blowerfab Solves Odour Control Challenge at Mumbai’s Bhandup WwTF

Blowerfab supplied odour control unit (OCU) fans to the JWIL Infra Limited Compact and durable centrifugal blower units Industrial centrifugal blowers by Symbiosis Blower for efficient airflow

Effective Odour Control Solution by Blowerfab at Bhandup WWTF, Mumbai

Projects like Bhandup WwTF demand precise engineering. We focus on solving real operational challenges. Our solutions align with actual site conditions and long-term reliability expectations.” — MOHAMMED VASI

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blowerfab has successfully addressed a critical odour control challenge at the Bhandup Wastewater Treatment Facility (WwTF) in Mumbai. The company delivered high-performance odour control unit (OCU) fans for the project executed by JWIL Infra Limited under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).The project demanded precise engineering. Wastewater environments release hazardous gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), ammonia, and mercaptans. These gases affect plant operations and the surrounding urban zones.Blowerfab designed a solution aligned to these conditions.Blowerfab engineered, manufactured, supplied, and tested four OCU fan systems at its Surat facility. The systems ensure the continuous extraction and handling of odour-laden air. They support environmental compliance and stable plant performance.The company followed an application-first approach. It did not offer standard products. It developed solutions based on process requirements, operating conditions, and lifecycle performance expectations. This approach reflects how BlowerFab delivers custom industrial blower systems engineered for complex use cases.Key execution highlights include:Application-specific design aligned with project requirementsCorrosion-resistant construction for harsh environmentsThird-party testing for performance and durabilityReliable integration into odour control systemsBlowerfab brings proven experience across multiple government and private sector projects. The company has supported:Municipal wastewater treatment plants and sewage infrastructure projectsCement and heavy manufacturing plants require continuous air handlingPower and process industries with high-temperature and high-load conditionsPrivate industrial facilities requiring customised airflow and ventilation systemsAll systems operate within defined parameters. The deployment demonstrates BlowerFab’s ability to execute in mission-critical infrastructure projects. Blowerfab continues to position itself as a problem-solving partner in industrial air systems. It focuses on delivering measurable outcomes such as operational stability, reduced downtime, and long-term efficiency.About BlowerfabBlowerfab is a Gujarat-based industrial blower manufacturer with proven execution across 100+ installations in government and private sector projects. The company specialises in industry-specific airflow solutions for wastewater treatment, cement, power, and process industries. Its systems operate in demanding conditions, including corrosive, high-load, and continuous-process environments.Blowerfab serves clients across India and global markets, focusing on engineering reliability through precise design, controlled manufacturing, and performance-driven execution.Media Contact:Blowerfab[info@blowerfab.com]

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