Blowerfab Solves Odour Control Challenge at Mumbai’s Bhandup WwTF
Effective Odour Control Solution by Blowerfab at Bhandup WWTF, Mumbai
The project demanded precise engineering. Wastewater environments release hazardous gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), ammonia, and mercaptans. These gases affect plant operations and the surrounding urban zones.
Blowerfab designed a solution aligned to these conditions.
Blowerfab engineered, manufactured, supplied, and tested four OCU fan systems at its Surat facility. The systems ensure the continuous extraction and handling of odour-laden air. They support environmental compliance and stable plant performance.
The company followed an application-first approach. It did not offer standard products. It developed solutions based on process requirements, operating conditions, and lifecycle performance expectations. This approach reflects how BlowerFab delivers custom industrial blower systems engineered for complex use cases.
Key execution highlights include:
Application-specific design aligned with project requirements
Corrosion-resistant construction for harsh environments
Third-party testing for performance and durability
Reliable integration into odour control systems
Blowerfab brings proven experience across multiple government and private sector projects. The company has supported:
Municipal wastewater treatment plants and sewage infrastructure projects
Cement and heavy manufacturing plants require continuous air handling
Power and process industries with high-temperature and high-load conditions
Private industrial facilities requiring customised airflow and ventilation systems
All systems operate within defined parameters. The deployment demonstrates BlowerFab’s ability to execute in mission-critical infrastructure projects. Blowerfab continues to position itself as a problem-solving partner in industrial air systems. It focuses on delivering measurable outcomes such as operational stability, reduced downtime, and long-term efficiency.
About Blowerfab
Blowerfab is a Gujarat-based industrial blower manufacturer with proven execution across 100+ installations in government and private sector projects. The company specialises in industry-specific airflow solutions for wastewater treatment, cement, power, and process industries. Its systems operate in demanding conditions, including corrosive, high-load, and continuous-process environments.
Blowerfab serves clients across India and global markets, focusing on engineering reliability through precise design, controlled manufacturing, and performance-driven execution.
Media Contact:
Blowerfab
[info@blowerfab.com]
[www.blowerfab.com]
MOHAMMED VASI
USHA DIE CASTING INDUSTRIES
98251 96665
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