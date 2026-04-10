Blowerfab successfully Completed a Full-turnkey Project for ONGC at their Uran Plant, Maharashtra
Custom-Engineered Turnkey Air Handling Solution Delivered at ONGC Uran
Blowerfab executed the complete scope of work for 16 Seal Air Fans, covering design, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and on-site performance testing. All 16 units are now operating continuously, providing dependable sealing air to compressors and gas turbines, effectively preventing process gas leakage and supporting safe, uninterrupted plant operations.
Project Engineering & Performance Highlights:
Executed with complete in-house engineering, tailored to meet ONGC’s detailed process requirements and aligned with API 673 and ISO 1940 standards.
Supplied with advanced inlet and outlet silencers to effectively control noise levels as per plant dB(A) limits.
Integrated Non-Return Valves (NRV) to prevent reverse airflow and Stainless Steel (SS) bellows to handle thermal expansion.
All on-site activities, including installation, alignment, vibration analysis, and performance validation, were carried out by the SYMBIOSIS commissioning team.
Commissioning was completed in strict adherence to ONGC’s safety protocols, including PTW, HIRA, LOTO, confined space procedures, and PPE compliance, ensuring full approval from the Uran plant team.
Blowerfab is a leading industrial blower manufacturer based in Gujarat, India, committed to supporting cleaner and healthier environments through advanced airflow solutions.
With over 100 successful installations across government and private sector projects, the company plays a vital role in helping industries reduce emissions and improve air quality.
By designing application-specific systems for sectors such as wastewater treatment, cement, power, and other process industries, Blowerfab enables efficient handling of pollutants, dust, and harmful gases.
Its solutions are engineered to perform reliably in corrosive conditions and continuous operations, ensuring minimal environmental impact while maintaining high operational efficiency.
Serving clients across India and global markets, Blowerfab emphasizes precision engineering, controlled manufacturing, and consistent performance, empowering industries to adopt more sustainable practices and actively contribute to air pollution prevention.
Media Contact:
Blowerfab
[info@blowerfab.com]
[www.blowerfab.com]
MOHAMMED VASI
USHA DIE CASTING INDUSTRIES
+91 98251 96665
info@blowerfab.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.