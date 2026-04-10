Blowerfab successfully Completed a Full-turnkey Project for ONGC at their Uran Plant, Maharashtra

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Custom-Engineered Turnkey Air Handling Solution Delivered at ONGC Uran

Beyond precision & reliability, this project reflects our commitment to sustainable engineering delivering 16 custom Seal Air Fans with silencers, NRVs, & SS bellows under a complete turnkey solution.” — Mohammed Vasi

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blowerfab , a prominent Indian manufacturer of engineered centrifugal blowers and fans, has successfully delivered a prestigious full-turnkey project for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) at its Uran Plant in Maharashtra.Blowerfab executed the complete scope of work for 16 Seal Air Fans, covering design, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and on-site performance testing. All 16 units are now operating continuously, providing dependable sealing air to compressors and gas turbines, effectively preventing process gas leakage and supporting safe, uninterrupted plant operations.Project Engineering & Performance Highlights:Executed with complete in-house engineering, tailored to meet ONGC’s detailed process requirements and aligned with API 673 and ISO 1940 standards.Supplied with advanced inlet and outlet silencers to effectively control noise levels as per plant dB(A) limits.Integrated Non-Return Valves (NRV) to prevent reverse airflow and Stainless Steel (SS) bellows to handle thermal expansion.All on-site activities, including installation, alignment, vibration analysis, and performance validation, were carried out by the SYMBIOSIS commissioning team.Commissioning was completed in strict adherence to ONGC’s safety protocols, including PTW, HIRA, LOTO, confined space procedures, and PPE compliance, ensuring full approval from the Uran plant team.Blowerfab is a leading industrial blower manufacturer based in Gujarat, India, committed to supporting cleaner and healthier environments through advanced airflow solutions.With over 100 successful installations across government and private sector projects, the company plays a vital role in helping industries reduce emissions and improve air quality.By designing application-specific systems for sectors such as wastewater treatment, cement, power, and other process industries, Blowerfab enables efficient handling of pollutants, dust, and harmful gases.Its solutions are engineered to perform reliably in corrosive conditions and continuous operations, ensuring minimal environmental impact while maintaining high operational efficiency.Serving clients across India and global markets, Blowerfab emphasizes precision engineering, controlled manufacturing, and consistent performance, empowering industries to adopt more sustainable practices and actively contribute to air pollution prevention.Media Contact:Blowerfab[info@blowerfab.com]

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