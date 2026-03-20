March 19, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

No Kings Rally, Boston Common – Saturday, March 28, 2026

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, Boston Common will host a No Kings Rally, along with millions of others across the United States. In the interest of trying to manage traffic and public safety it is being requested that Charles Street and the both sides of Beacon Street be posted with a temporary parking restriction, in part to have a drop off and pick up zone and a place to stage the buses to keep them out of general traffic. The event is expected to run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Arlington Street to Joy Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

DORCHESTER

Eid Prayer Service at the Reggie Lewis Center – Friday, March 20, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will post parking restrictions along a section of curbside space to allow drop off and pick up on King Street relating to Eid prayer services taking place at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center at 100 Malcolm X Boulevard on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following street:

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.