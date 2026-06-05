Boston Ranked #1 U.S. City for Foreign Investment by Financial Times and Nikkei

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that Boston has been ranked the top city in the United States for foreign multinational businesses, according to the ranking compiled by the Financial Times and Nikkei as part of the 2026 Investing in America rankings. Boston earned the top overall ranking among American cities, distinguished by its depth of local talent, openness to international workers, and strong global connectivity.

“The world's best talent chooses Boston because we are a place where innovation happens, businesses grow, and families put down roots,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This recognition from the Financial Times and Nikkei affirms the work we're doing to invest in our neighborhoods, attract global talent, and create new opportunities for companies to start, scale, and succeed here. We're honored by this recognition and excited about the momentum Boston is building as a global hub for innovation and investment."

The annual ranking evaluates U.S. cities across more than three dozen indicators that influence international business investment, including workforce talent, openness to global talent, business environment, infrastructure, and economic resilience.

Now in its fifth year, the FT-Nikkei Investing in America ranking identifies U.S. cities best positioned to attract and support foreign multinational companies. The project is produced by the Financial Times and Nikkei and examines how international investment is shaping economic growth and competitiveness across the United States.

“Boston’s top ranking as the place where international companies want - and should - do business is a testament to decades of strategic investments in our talent, industries, and global partnerships. At the Chamber, we see this every day in our work - companies and entrepreneurs from around the world are eager to grow their business in Boston and invest in our talented workforce," said James E. Rooney, President & CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. "As international companies continue to choose Boston as their home, they are joining a strong business community defined by bold innovation, collaboration, revolution, and growth. The Chamber is proud to continue working with our public and private sector partners to ensure Boston remains the best city for global business.”

Boston's top ranking reflects the city's concentration of talent, research institutions, and prominent companies in a range of industries. Greater Boston is home to a collection of the world's leading universities, hospitals, and innovation centers, along with headquarters for leaders across life sciences, artificial intelligence, finance, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and technology. The region continues to attract global businesses seeking highly educated workers, research partnerships, and a collaborative innovation environment.

This recognition reflects Boston’s continued momentum as a global hub for talent, innovation, and investment. It also reinforces the City’s vision of Boston as a home for everyone, where residents can access excellent education and pathways to economic mobility, and where businesses can find the talent and support needed to thrive. Recent milestones include:

The Spanish government announced a $200 million investment into Boston's biotech ecosystem. The fund will support Spanish biotech startup founders and scientists to bring their life science research to the global market in Boston. The announcement of the new investment coincided with the opening of Spain’s new international trade and investment office in Boston.

Boston is a diverse and welcoming city and a major global hub, home to nearly 60 consulates and trade offices—including 25 full consulates and 35 honorary consulates. This thriving international presence is reflected in the city's more than 180,000 foreign-born residents, who represent over 25% of Boston's total population.

The City announced the creation of a new Business Recruitment Fund , seeded by several million dollars from M&T Bank and hosted by The Boston Foundation

The City unveiled " You Can't Beat Boston ," a campaign developed by industry partners to promote Boston’s position as a premier talent hub and global business destination

Companies like Fidelity, Converse, Liberty Mutual, State Street Bank, and WHOOP have called Boston home since their founding. The city has also welcomed international companies like Curium, LEGO, Dechra, QBlox, and Lovable. Vertex, Ginkgo Bioworks, and Klaviyo and other life science and tech leaders also headquartered in Boston. Boston continues to be a global hub for talent and a premier destination for business growth and innovation.

"When we established Qblox’s North American headquarters in Downtown Boston in 2025, we were met with overwhelming support from the City of Boston, leaders across the business community, and top higher education institutions,” said Niels Bultink, CEO of Qblox. “It’s no surprise to us that Boston has been recognized as the top U.S. city for foreign businesses. The region’s uniquely collaborative ecosystem has enabled us to tap into a highly competitive talent pool, work closely with customers and partners at the forefront of quantum development, and align our roadmap with the broader U.S. quantum industry.”

This award was celebrated at a recent event co-hosted by the Financial Times and Nikkei.