MEC Anton Bredell on Human Rights day 2026

Every year on Human Rights Day, recognised on the 21st of March this year, South Africans reflect on the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution and the long journey toward dignity, equality and justice for all. While human rights are often discussed in terms of housing, healthcare, safety and education, one foundational right underpins them all: the right to a healthy and clean environment.

Our Constitution is clear. It affirms that everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing, and that the environment must be protected for the benefit of present and future generations. This right recognises a simple truth: without clean air, safe water, healthy land and functioning ecosystems, many other rights become impossible to realise.

For the Western Cape Government, this constitutional right is inseparable from sustainable development and the need to future-proof our communities and cities. As climate change, population growth and development pressures intensify, planning for resilient, inclusive and sustainable human settlements has become essential. A healthy environment supports economic opportunity, reduces risk, and helps ensure that towns and cities remain safe, liveable and resilient for generations to come.

Environmental harm does not affect all people equally. Communities already facing inequality are often the most exposed to pollution, unmanaged waste, water insecurity and climate-related risks. When ecosystems are degraded, livelihoods are lost and vulnerabilities deepen. Protecting the environment is therefore not separate from protecting human rights. It is central to advancing social justice and human dignity.

Across the Western Cape, government is actively working to uphold this constitutional obligation through strong environmental governance and coordinated action. This includes protecting critical biodiversity areas and water catchments, strengthening climate adaptation measures, improving waste management systems, enforcing environmental legislation, and integrating environmental considerations into land-use planning and development decision-making. These actions help reduce vulnerability, support sustainable growth and build resilience into the places where people live and work.

Waste management is a particularly important part of this effort. Poorly managed waste poses risks to public health, pollutes rivers and oceans, degrades ecosystems and undermines the right to a healthy environment. The Western Cape Government continues to strengthen waste planning, supports municipalities, promotes waste minimisation and recycling, and takes action against illegal dumping, recognising that responsible waste management is essential to protecting communities and natural systems alike.

Through entities such as CapeNature, the province safeguards biodiversity, ecological corridors and protected landscapes that support water security, food systems, tourism and rural livelihoods. At the same time, Environmental Management Inspectors play a critical role in enforcing compliance, combating environmental crime and ensuring that environmental laws are upheld in the public interest.

This work is carried out in partnership with municipalities, communities, landowners, researchers and the private sector. Sustainable development and environmental protection depend on collaboration and shared accountability. Government has a responsibility to lead, but lasting progress requires collective effort.

Human Rights Day reminds us that rights come with responsibilities. The constitutional right to a healthy environment can only be fully realised when all sectors of society play their part: when communities care for their local environments, when businesses operate responsibly, and when individuals make conscious choices about how they use resources and manage waste.

A clean and healthy environment is not a privilege. It is a constitutional promise. By working together, we can ensure that this right is protected in practice, not just in principle, and that our communities and cities are resilient, inclusive and sustainable — today and for generations to come.

Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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