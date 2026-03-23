Rackfish AB Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening the Foundation Behind Streamio

Rackfish advances its information security work across hosting operations, infrastructure, and Streamio.

Achieving ISO 27001 certification is an important step for Rackfish AB and strengthens the services we provide through both our hosting operations and Streamio.” — Johan Olde, CEO of Rackfish AB.

UPPSALA, SWEDEN, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rackfish AB today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification , marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to information security and compliance. The certification confirms that Rackfish has established and maintains a structured information security management system aligned with internationally recognized standards. Rackfish AB is certified under registration number IC-IS-2603182.The certification is an important step across Rackfish’s broader operations - including hosting, infrastructure, and digital delivery services - where customers depend on secure and reliable environments. It also reinforces trust in Streamio, Rackfish’s platform for video-on-demand and live streaming, where customers require assurance that services are well managed and information is properly protected.Today’s organizations expect more than functionality from their digital platforms and hosting providers: they require confidence in how services are operated, how information is safeguarded, and how security practices evolve over time. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification demonstrates that Rackfish has implemented formal structures to support this responsibility.Streamio is used by organizations that need a secure and reliable platform for video communication, live streaming, and content management. More broadly, the certification supports Rackfish’s ongoing work to meet customer expectations for trust, governance, and responsible service delivery across all operations.Rackfish regards the certification as a foundation for continuous improvement rather than a final achievement. Information security remains a top priority, and the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 framework will continue to guide the company’s work in this area.About Rackfish ABRackfish AB is a Sweden-based technology company providing hosting, infrastructure, and video solutions. The company operates its own servers in Sweden and supports customers with digital delivery services across web, server, and video environments.Website: www.rackfish.com About StreamioStreamio is a video-on-demand and live streaming platform from Rackfish AB, designed for organizations that need control, usability, and a strong foundation for secure video communication.Website: www.streamio.com

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