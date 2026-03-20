International participants engage in practical agricultural machinery training during China’s international training programs in the 1980s–1990s.

Based on archival records (1980s–1994) and UN-supported training programs

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many agricultural professionals from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, training in China during the 1980s and 1994s—particularly through programs hosted by Jiangsu University—marked a turning point in their careers and contributions to rural development.

Archival materials from Jiangsu University show that participants not only acquired technical knowledge in agricultural mechanization, but also developed lasting professional connections and a deeper understanding of international cooperation. Many trainees returned to their home countries and applied what they had learned in practical agricultural production, technical training, and institutional development.

One participant from Thailand, Satin Sakranmit, expressed strong appreciation for the program, noting that the training significantly enhanced his understanding of agricultural mechanization and its role in economic development. Such experiences were echoed by participants from multiple countries, who described the program as both professionally transformative and personally meaningful.

The training model emphasized not only classroom instruction but also practical engagement, including factory visits, fieldwork, and direct exposure to China’s agricultural and industrial systems. This approach enabled participants to connect theoretical knowledge with real-world applications.

Importantly, the program fostered continued international exchange. Many participants maintained connections with the host institution, and some countries requested further training opportunities, demonstrating the long-term impact and sustainability of the initiative.

“This was not simply a transfer of technology, but a process of mutual learning and cooperation,” said Professor Danny Dong, a Changjiang Scholar at Jiangsu University. “Its influence extended far beyond the training period itself.”

The historical case highlights how education-based international cooperation contributed to agricultural development across the Global South and underscores the enduring role of universities in global capacity building.

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