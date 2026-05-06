Chinese Art Songs Bridge East and West at RNCM, Highlighting Global Cultural Dialogue

On the right: Chinese traditional Instrumental ensemble, featuring Yangyi Mao on konghou Yangyi Mao, the Program Director, Producer, Ph.D Researcher An emotional embrace between Mao Yangyiyi and Western performers after the concert, celebrating a successful cross-cultural artistic collaboration. Full cast bow at the conclusion of the concert at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM). Yangyi Mao delivers a masterclass on "Introduction to Chinese Art Songs and Lyric Diction" to singers from the School of Vocal Studies and Opera at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM).

A cross-cultural concert led by soprano and PhD researcher Yangyi Mao explores poetry, music, and global artistic dialogue

This is not just about performing Chinese songs—it is about creating a shared artistic language where different cultures can truly listen to each other” — Yangyi Mao.

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking concert titled “East Meets West: A Dialogue Between Poetry and Music” marked the closing event of the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) Postgraduate Research Conference, highlighting the growing global influence of Chinese art songs in contemporary music education and performance.

Led and directed by soprano and PhD researcher Yangyi Mao, the performance brought together Western classical vocalists, Chinese traditional instrumentalists, and poetry reciters in a rare interdisciplinary collaboration. The concert demonstrated how Chinese classical poetry can be reinterpreted through both Eastern and Western musical languages, creating a new space for cross-cultural artistic expression.

The event builds on Mao’s teaching initiative, “Introduction to Chinese Art Songs and Lyric Diction,” launched at RNCM in 2025. Designed for non-native Chinese singers, the course addresses both linguistic and cultural challenges, offering a structured pathway for Western performers to engage with Chinese vocal repertoire.

As a result, several students have already incorporated Chinese art songs into their final degree recitals, with growing interest in presenting this repertoire in international competitions and performances.

The event reflects a growing global interest in Chinese cultural forms within contemporary music education, highlighting a broader movement toward intercultural dialogue.

Performance Highlights

Western vocalists including Ruth Harley, Rachel Wheatley, Matthew Vining, Barney Fildes, and Benjamin Finnie performed Chinese-language works for the first time, collaborating with baritone and reciter Guanxiang Wang and Zihan Kong to convey the poetic depth of the texts.

The instrumental ensemble featured piano accompaniment by Wenxin Luo alongside traditional Chinese instruments such as:

• Konghou (played by Yangyi Mao)

• Guqin (Jiapeng Xin)

• Guzheng (Ziyi Wang)

• Pipa (Chengcheng Ke)

The inclusion of the ancient harp-like konghou was particularly striking, creating a sonic dialogue between ancient Chinese timbres and Western harmonic structures.

Academic Significance

The concert also served as a platform for scholarly reflection on cultural identity in a globalized context. Mao’s research, focusing on the relationship between poetry and music in underrepresented vocal traditions, has already been recognized by international academic platforms such as the Performance Science Network (PSN) and the International Symposium on Performance Science (ISPS).

The concert also reflects RNCM’s broader commitment to integrating multicultural perspectives into academic research and performance practice, fostering a global dialogue through music education.

Quote

“This is not just about performing Chinese songs—it is about creating a shared artistic language where different cultures can truly listen to each other,” said Yangyi Mao.

Cultural Background

Originally from Hangzhou, a city rich in poetic heritage and cultural history, Yangyi Mao draws inspiration from classical Chinese literature and integrates it into her artistic and academic work. She is also the founder of the performance brand “Paradise on Earth: Poetry and Music Recital Series,” dedicated to promoting Chinese poetic traditions through music.

Closing Paragraph

This performance marks an important step in positioning Chinese art songs within the global music landscape—not merely as cultural artifacts, but as living, evolving artistic forms capable of bridging traditions, languages, and audiences worldwide.

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