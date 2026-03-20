AXTALL Emerges as a New Force in Zero-Commission Global Trading

AXTALL Introduces Global Zero-Commission Trading Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AXTALL, a global trading platform based in New York’s Financial District, has introduced a technology-driven brokerage infrastructure aimed at providing commission-free access to multiple international markets. Established in 2023, the platform focuses on enabling cross-border trading through integrated global market connectivity.

Broadening Access to Global Markets

AXTALL offers access to major equity markets, including U.S., Hong Kong, and Japanese stocks, with extended trading hours available for U.S. markets. In addition, the platform supports selected digital asset markets such as BTC and ETH, forming part of its multi-asset trading ecosystem.

The system incorporates intelligent order routing and a low-latency execution framework designed to facilitate efficient trade processing across different markets.

“Our objective is to simplify access to global markets,” said Alexander Thornton, Product Executive at AXTALL. “By bringing multiple markets into a unified platform, we aim to make cross-border trading more accessible to a wider range of participants.”

The platform also provides features including fractional share trading, real-time market data, Level 2 market depth, and technical analysis tools, available across both desktop and mobile applications.

Supporting Both Individual and Institutional Users

AXTALL utilizes a tiered account structure to accommodate different types of users.

Standard accounts offer commission-free trading with no minimum deposit requirements.

Prime accounts, which require a minimum deposit of $10,000, include additional features such as extended-hours trading access, API integration, and account management services.

For institutional users, the platform offers additional infrastructure such as multi-account management, FIX protocol connectivity, and white-label solutions.

Cross-Border Trading Capabilities

The platform has developed a cross-border clearing framework designed to support T+0 settlement and multi-currency wallet functionality, including USD, JPY, HKD, and USDT. It also integrates automated foreign-exchange conversion to facilitate transactions across different markets.

This system is intended to enhance operational efficiency for users trading across multiple jurisdictions.

Technology and Data Integration

AXTALL’s trading infrastructure integrates order routing systems, charting tools, and risk monitoring capabilities to support both individual and professional trading activities.

The platform also incorporates market data from providers such as Bloomberg, Reuters, NASDAQ, and NYSE, enabling access to real-time market information.

Since its launch in 2023, AXTALL has continued to expand its platform capabilities, including the introduction of digital asset trading in 2024. Further developments are planned as part of its broader multi-market expansion strategy.

About AXTALL

AXTALL is a global trading platform headquartered in New York. The company focuses on building technology infrastructure that supports access to multiple financial markets, providing trading tools and connectivity for both individual and institutional users.

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