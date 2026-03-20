Free Tax Returns For TSA Agents Nationwide

ATAX gives back and supports TSA during the shutdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a time when thousands of TSA employees are continuing to report to work without pay, ATAX is stepping in to offer meaningful support where it matters most. Chattanooga ATAX owner, David Agan II, is joining the effort and dropping of gas and grocery gift cards and offering free returns to all TSA personnel.As part of a nationwide initiative, ATAX locations across the country are offering free federal tax return preparation to TSA employees as a gesture of appreciation and community support.This effort is centered around community. ATAX is committed to supporting the people who keep our country moving safely every day. During times of uncertainty, we believe in stepping in to help protect those who protect us, offering support in ways that can ease the burden and show our appreciation for their service.TSA workers play an essential role in the daily lives of millions of Americans, ensuring safe travel and maintaining the flow of commerce. Despite current challenges, they continue to show up with professionalism and dedication.“This one hits close to home,” said John Hewitt, founder of ATAX. “My son, John Jr., just became a pilot, and I’m reminded every day how much we rely on the men and women who keep our skies safe. Supporting TSA workers during this time is simply the right thing to do.”At ATAX, even our eagle flies, and we know none of us get off the ground without the people who keep our skies secure. When they show up for all of us, we believe it’s our turn to show up for them.TSA employees can take advantage of this offer by visiting their local ATAX office and presenting valid TSA identification. Services are available both in-person and through ATAX’s secure virtual tax preparation platform allowing us to prepare taxes anywhere in the United State and Puerto Rico.ATAX encourages communities to share this initiative so it reaches as many TSA workers as possible.####MEDIA CONTACTNicole BellenfantMarketing DirectorATAX423 619 7163About ATAXATAX is a leading provider of tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and business services with locations across the United States. Known for its strong community focus and entrepreneurial spirit, ATAX supports individuals and small businesses with personalized financial solutions while making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

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