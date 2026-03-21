TSA Workers Nationwide Receive Free Tax Returns Through ATAX Community Initiative

ATAX dropping off coupons for free tax preperation and gift cards for the agents for gas and food.

Local communities rally behind TSA workers through growing nationwide effort providing financial relief and appreciation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers continue reporting to work during ongoing financial uncertainty, communities across the country are stepping in to support them through a growing initiative led by ATAX.ATAX offices nationwide are offering free tax returns to TSA employees and organizing local support efforts, including the distribution of gas and grocery gift cards at select airports where permitted.What began as a simple gesture has quickly grown into a broader movement, with franchise owners taking action in their own communities to provide both immediate relief and visible appreciation for TSA workers.“This one hits close to home,” said John Hewitt, the "great-grandaddy of tax" and CEO of Loyalty Brands , the parent company of ATAX. “My son, John Jr., just became a pilot, and I’m reminded every day how much we rely on the men and women who keep our skies safe. Supporting TSA workers during this time is simply the right thing to do.”At ATAX, even the eagle flies, and the message is clear: none of us get off the ground without the people who keep our skies secure. This effort reflects a shared commitment to standing behind those who show up for millions of travelers every day.TSA employees can visit participating ATAX locations to receive a free tax return with proper verification. Additionally, any TSA agent nationwide can visit ATAX.com and search for a location, when routed to the nearest location they can upload their documents and do their return with a professional virtually. Additional support efforts may vary by location.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to find a participating ATAX office, please contact:Nicole BellenfantMarketing Director, ATAX423-619-7163nicole@atax.comatax.comAbout ATAXATAX is a leading provider of tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and business services with locations across the United States. Known for its strong community focus and entrepreneurial spirit, ATAX supports individuals and small businesses while making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

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