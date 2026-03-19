MPD Makes Juvenile Arrest in Columbia Road Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the victim met the suspect in the 1400 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, to sell and trade merchandise arranged through an online marketplace. During the transaction, the suspect brandished a firearm. A second suspect with a firearm emerged from nearby, and assisted in taking the victim’s property. Both suspects then fled the scene on foot with the victim’s property.

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26018364

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