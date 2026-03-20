CoatingSolution4U Inc. Opens U.S. Office to Accelerate Global Expansion

CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd. develops cutting-edge AI-based fluid diagnostic solutions for manufacturing quality control.

CoatingSolution4U launches its U.S. entity in San Jose to expand industrial AI fluid diagnostics across battery, plastics, and advanced manufacturing markets.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoatingSolution4U (CEO: Kyung Hyun Ahn), a deep-tech startup pioneering AI-powered real-time fluid diagnostics for industrial applications, has established its U.S. subsidiary, CoatingSolution4U Inc., marking a major step in its North American expansion. Founded by Professor Kyung Hyun Ahn of Seoul National University, the company has been at the forefront of developing technologies that transform quality control in advanced manufacturing.

The subsidiary is incorporated in Delaware, with operations headquartered in San Jose, California, at the heart of Silicon Valley. From this base, the company will focus on building partnerships with global customers in battery manufacturing, materials, and chemicals, while actively pursuing investment opportunities.

At the core of this push is the company's proprietary industrial AI technology. Its flagship product, SlurryXpert, is the world's first solution for real-time diagnostics of slurry in battery electrode manufacturing processes — analyzing fluid conditions on the fly to prevent defects before they occur and improve both yield and quality consistency. Building on the same core technology, the company has also developed PlasticXpert for plastics processing, demonstrating the platform's versatility across industries including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

SlurryXpert has been named a finalist at the Edison Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious innovation awards in the world, with results expected in April.

"Establishing our U.S. presence allows us to bring our industrial AI technology to a global audience and forge deeper connections with customers around the world," said CEO Kyung Hyun Ahn.

2026 Edison Awards Video - SlurryXpert

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