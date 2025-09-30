CoatingSolution4U Launches SlurryXpert: World's First AI-Powered Fluid Diagnostics

SlurryXpert - World's First AI-Powered Fluid Diagnostics

CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd., an innovative startup specializing in AI-based manufacturing solutions, today announced the official launch of SlurryXpert, the world's first AI-powered fluid diagnostics solution designed to revolutionize quality control in manufacturing processes.

Compact Innovation Meets Advanced AI

SlurryXpert represents a breakthrough in real-time fluid monitoring and diagnostics, utilizing advanced artificial intelligence to interpret complex process data with unprecedented accuracy. This technology is implemented as an integrated solution combining hardware and software, encapsulated in a compact diagnostic kit with dimensions of approximately 30×20×15 cm (11.8×7.9×5.9 inches) and weighing 8 kg (17.6 lbs). The kit features a touch panel display on the front, allowing users to intuitively monitor data collected by sensors in real-time.

The platform addresses critical challenges in manufacturing quality control, particularly for industries working with fluid-based processes including battery electrode manufacturing, plastics processing, and advanced materials production.

Key Features and Capabilities

- SlurryXpert delivers industry-leading performance through:

- Compact, plug-and-play module for seamless integration

- Real-time processing achieving 95%+ accuracy

- Industrial-grade components ensuring 24/7 reliability

Addressing Critical Industry Needs

"The manufacturing industry faces unprecedented challenges in maintaining quality consistency, especially when working with variable or recycled materials," said Prof. Kyung Hyun Ahn, CEO of CoatingSolution4U. "SlurryXpert bridges the gap between automation aspirations and practical implementation, providing manufacturers with the data-driven insights they need to optimize their processes in real-time."

The technology is particularly impactful for industries facing sustainability pressures, as it enables manufacturers to work confidently with recycled materials while maintaining the quality standards previously only achievable with virgin materials. This capability directly supports global sustainability goals while maintaining profitability.

Market Availability and Industry Impact

SlurryXpert is now available for commercial deployment across multiple industries worldwide. The company is actively partnering with manufacturers in battery production, plastics processing, coatings, and advanced materials sectors. Early adopters will benefit from comprehensive implementation support and ongoing optimization services.

The compact form factor and intuitive interface make SlurryXpert accessible to manufacturers of all sizes, from small operations to large multinational corporations. This democratization of advanced AI diagnostics represents a significant shift in manufacturing technology accessibility.

About CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd.

CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd. develops cutting-edge AI-based fluid diagnostic solutions for manufacturing quality control. Led by Prof. Kyung Hyun Ahn of Seoul National University, the company combines deep academic research with practical industry expertise to deliver transformative technologies for the Industry 4.0 era.

