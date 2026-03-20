Mobilicom Named in FCC’s First Trusted Drones Batch, Securing Covered List Exemption Across Multiple Product Categories

One of only four approved entries and the only one spanning multiple products, Mobilicom shows its commitment to cyber trust and deployment-ready resilience.

This recognition reinforces our commitment to trusted, mission-critical readiness for drone and robotics programs in the U.S. and worldwide.” — Oren Elkayam, CEO and Co-Founder

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- /EINPresswire.com/ — Mobilicom Ltd. today announced that its technologies have been included in the FCC’s first public batch of Trusted Drones through Conditional Approval and are therefore exempt from the FCC Covered List through December 31, 2026.Mobilicom is one of only four approved entries in this first public batch and the only one approved across multiple products and solution categories. The approved scope includes SkyHopper Series, MultiBand, Tactical Data Link, Controllers, and ICE, OS3 Secured Autonomy Software.“This recognition reinforces our commitment to trusted, mission-critical readiness for drone and robotics programs in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO and Co-Founder of Mobilicom.The approval spans nearly the full product suite, including the SkyHopper datalink family, mobile ground control stations, OS3 cybersecurity software, and ICE electronic warfare protection and datalink cybersecurity software. That breadth reflects an end-to-end approach to the communications, control, and cybersecurity technologies that mission-critical drone and robotics programs increasingly depend on.This milestone is the latest proof point in a broader strategy built around cybersecurity assurance, regulatory alignment, and operational resilience. In today’s environment, mission-critical readiness is defined not only by technical performance, but also by whether critical subsystems can be trusted, procured, integrated, and sustained without avoidable friction. Inclusion in the FCC’s first wave of Trusted Drones through Conditional Approval adds third-party validation to a foundation built across cyber protection, compliance, and field-proven performance. By excluding these specific technologies from the Covered List, the FCC has cleared a primary regulatory hurdle for U.S. agencies seeking to deploy Mobilicom’s solutions end-to-end.That broader foundation includes Blue UAS Select , qualification and AUVSI Trusted Cyber, NDAA compliance positioning, and expanding U.S. manufacturing plans. Together, these elements support a long-term commitment to helping customers meet evolving procurement, deployment, and mission assurance requirements in the United States and other key markets.As defense and autonomous system programs continue to raise expectations around trust, resilience, and deployment readiness, Mobilicom remains focused on delivering technologies that support mission continuity and strengthen long-term operational confidence worldwide.To learn more about Mobilicom’s cybersecure communications and autonomy technologies for drones and robotics, visit Mobilicom’s website or contact the Mobilicom team.About MobilicomMobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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