Mobilicom Introduces SkyHopper MultiBand, Spanning 1.275 to 2.65 GHz Across One of the Widest Bands in a Single SDR

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilicom Ltd. today announced SkyHopper MultiBand , a secure cognitive SDR datalink with one of the widest continuous frequency bands in the industry in a single SDR, spanning 1.275 to 2.65 GHz. A broader spectrum range enables adaptive channel shifting, keeping command, telemetry, and mission data reliable as interference, congestion, and local spectrum constraints evolve. This flexibility strengthens communications resilience across contested environments and other critical operations. Lower L-band operation extends range and sustains more stable links where terrain, structures, or foliage would otherwise degrade the signal path. The broad frequency range expands software-defined band selection to support regional deployments, reducing hardware variants and integration effort.SkyHopper MultiBand pairs broad frequency coverage with adaptive frequency selection, giving the link more options to shift to cleaner channels as conditions change. This helps sustain control, telemetry, and mission data performance as interference, congestion, and operating constraints evolve across the mission area.For missions where terrain, foliage, and structures normally degrade links, lower L band extends line of sight range and improves performance through foliage, buildings, and terrain. In range limited scenarios, lower frequency operation can enable up to twice the line of sight range compared to mid S band systems, helping maintain connectivity at longer distances with fewer range constraints.In a single unit, it combines wide spectrum access with software defined band selection, helping replace multiple narrowband radios and reduce hardware variants. This supports deployments across the United States, the EU, and NATO member countries, as well as additional global regions, while helping cut certification effort and simplify integration across regional requirements.The solution also includes ICE cybersecurity software, which applies Secured Autonomy protections to help safeguard communications and improve resilience in electronic warfare environments. ICE is designed to help protect command links, telemetry, and mission data while increasing resilience against disruption and interception. Premium EW protection is available as an optional software license.Wider spectrum makes optionality an advantage," said Oren Elkayam, CEO and Co-Founder of Mobilicom.. "Whether navigating electronic warfare, or replacing multiple narrowband radios with one wideband standard, it changes how critical missions are executed."SkyHopper MultiBand supports Group 1 and Group 2 drones, loitering munitions, and compact robotics. To learn more or request a datasheet, visit Mobilicom’s SkyHopper MultiBand product page or contact the Mobilicom team.About MobilicomMobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

