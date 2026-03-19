OEM Grants Platform Expands to Include Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) today expanded the OEM Grants platform to include the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), creating a unified, statewide system for managing FEMA disaster recovery and mitigation funding.

OEM Grants originally launched on December 16, 2025, to support management of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) funding following disasters. The platform was developed to simplify how approved organizations apply for, manage and track FEMA subgrant funding, while improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in Oregon’s long-term recovery efforts.

With today’s expansion, Hazard Mitigation grants are now fully integrated into the system. Subrecipients can manage both recovery and mitigation projects within a single, streamlined platform—from application through closeout.

“Expanding OEM Grants to include Hazard Mitigation allows our partners to manage recovery and mitigation projects in one centralized system,” OEM Director Erin McMahon, said. “This integration strengthens oversight, improves coordination and supports more resilient communities across Oregon.”

New Capabilities for Hazard Mitigation Subrecipients

With HMGP now live in OEM Grants, eligible subrecipients can:

Apply for future mitigation grants and Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs)

Manage HMGP subapplications and respond to Requests for Information (RFIs)

Track awarded mitigation projects from award through closeout

Submit quarterly reports and monitor compliance requirements

Submit and track financial reimbursement requests

Communicate directly with OEM Hazard Mitigation staff

Training and Support

OEM offered hands-on training sessions during the week of February 23 to prepare partners for the transition. Additional support resources such training videos to assist users as they begin working in the updated system.

Existing users with Public Assistance access automatically have access to Hazard Mitigation modules. OEM encourages all users to review training materials and connect with staff as needed to ensure a smooth transition.

OEM remains committed to supporting subrecipients throughout implementation. For assistance, contact your assigned Mitigation Program Representative or email oem.hazardmitigation@oem.oregon.gov.