Sembley Integrates Linqura's AI-Powered Data Intelligence to Fix Commercial Insurance Data at the Source

Linqura - Unlocking Insurance Underwriting Data

Insurance agents using Sembley now get carrier-grade business classification (Linqura) and firmographic data built directly into their submission workflow.

The best way to fix bad data is to stop creating it. This integration puts verified intelligence at the point of origin, before a submission ever leaves the agency.” — Brad Stender, Chief Product Officer, Linqura

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqura, the AI-powered commercial insurance intelligence platform, and Sembley, the modern submission and intake platform for independent agencies, today announced an integration that brings Linqura's business classification and firmographic data enrichment directly into the Sembley workflow. The integration is live and available to all Sembley users.

The commercial insurance industry loses billions annually to inaccurate business data. Industry classification accuracy sits near 60% across legacy providers, and up to 40% of business data flowing into carrier systems contains errors. Those errors cascade through every downstream decision, from risk selection to pricing to loss ratios. The standard approach has been to clean the data after it arrives at the carrier. This partnership takes a different approach: fix the data before it ever leaves the agency.

With Linqura embedded inside Sembley, agents now receive AI-verified business classifications, firmographic details, and enriched data directly within the intake and ACORD form workflow they already use every day. There is no additional software to learn, no extra steps in the process, and no upgrade required. Every Sembley user gets access to Linqura's intelligence automatically.

The integration delivers verified NAICS and SIC classifications at approximately 90% accuracy, compared to the roughly 60% industry benchmark. It also provides enriched firmographic data including modeled revenue, employee count, products and services descriptions, and business operational details. Every data point is backed by Linqura's proprietary confidence scoring system, giving agents and the carriers who receive their submissions a clear measure of data quality.

"Everyone in this industry talks about data quality, but most of the conversation focuses on fixing the mess after submission," said Brad Stender, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Linqura. "We built Linqura to attack the root cause. Partnering with Sembley lets us put verified, carrier-grade intelligence at the exact moment data is created. That changes the math for agents and carriers alike."

"Our agents told us they wanted better data, not more data entry," said Jeremy Peskin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sembley. "Linqura lets us deliver exactly that. When an agent starts a submission in Sembley, the classification and enrichment happen automatically. The result is a cleaner, more complete application that carriers can actually trust, and our agents never had to leave the workflow to get it."

For independent agents, the integration means faster submissions, fewer carrier kickbacks, and less time spent hunting down business details. For carriers, it means receiving submissions built on verified data from the start, reducing manual underwriting triage and improving the quality of every risk that enters their system.

The Linqura integration is available now to all Sembley users. To learn more, visit linqura.com or sembley.com.

About Linqura

Linqura is the AI-powered commercial insurance intelligence platform built to transform how the industry classifies, enriches, and understands business risk. Founded by insurance and technology professionals with over 150 years of combined industry experience, Linqura replaces outdated data with verified, carrier-grade intelligence, including precision NAICS, SIC, GL, and WC classifications, firmographic enrichment, and confidence-scored outputs. Linqura's platform is purpose-built for carriers, MGAs, and agents who refuse to let bad data drive critical underwriting decisions. To learn more, visit linqura.com.

About Sembley

Sembley is a modern, cloud-based platform that streamlines insurance submissions and renewals for independent agencies. By automating data collection through structured intakes, pre-filling ACORD forms, and integrating with leading agency management systems, Sembley eliminates inefficiencies in the insurance workflow. Agencies using Sembley save time, reduce errors, and provide a better experience for their teams and their clients. Learn more at sembley.com.

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