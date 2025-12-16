Linqura Joins the NVIDIA Inception Program for Cutting-Edge AI Startups

Ryan Hanley, President

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqura, the leading provider of sales and underwriting intelligence solutions for commercial MGA’s, Insurers and Insurtechs, announced they are now part of the NVIDIA Inception program, a global ecosystem supporting cutting-edge startups advancing AI and data science. This milestone advances Linqura’s mission to build the AI data manufacturing layer for commercial insurance.

By joining the NVIDIA Inception program, Linqura gains access to NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technology and technical expertise, including the latest GPUs designed to efficiently support large-scale language models—both general-purpose LLMs and domain-specific models. This collaboration will enable Linqura to accelerate the delivery of best-in-class AI solutions to the commercial insurance industry while fostering collaboration with industry-leading experts and innovative companies across the ecosystem.

“We are excited to join the NVIDIA Inception program and work alongside leading AI innovators to fast-track AI-driven solutions for the commercial insurance industry,” said Ryan Hanley, President of Linqura. “This partnership strengthens Linqura’s mission to help MGA’s, insurance carriers and insurtechs out-pace the competition in a rapidly evolving market.”

Linqura’s membership in the NVIDIA Inception program enables:

• Rapid Development for Multi-Agent AI Stack: Faster build cycles with direct access to NVIDIA experts, developer resources, and training to harden Linqura’s multi-agent AI stack.

• Smarter Underwriting, Faster: Linqura’s Risk Intelligence Engine + LinqConnect APIs will now move even faster and provide more accurate NAICS classification, sharper exposure discovery, and audit-grade explanations at enterprise speed.

• Better unit economics: Preferred pricing on GPUs and partner offers to enable scale inference without bloated COGS.

• Improved Underwriting Quality Control: Higher quote quality, cleaner submissions, fewer E&O surprises, delivering a win/win for agents and carriers.

Linqura’s innovative platform replaces outdated codes with real intelligence, delivering an in-depth view of every business: what they do, what they own, their risks, and the coverage they truly need. Linqura has built their own secure, in-house LLM and agentic AI to give underwriters clarity and confidence at scale.

About Linqura

Linqura is the premier provider of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions for the commercial insurance industry, solving the industry’s biggest challenges – premium leakage, process friction and knowledge gaps. The company's innovative platform empowers insurance professionals with advanced risk classification, risk assessment, coverage analysis, risk placement and lead generation tools designed to optimize performance and drive growth. Linqura AI is reshaping how commercial insurance is bought, sold and managed with AI-driven precision. To learn more about Linqura, visit linqura.com.

About NVIDIA

