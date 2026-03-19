New Book Educates the Public on Global Warming: What Can Be Done

Irreversible: What Can We Do?

Two veteran energy experts break down the science of global warming and outline realistic, evidence-based solutions already within reach.

Most of the barriers to solving global warming are political, not technical. Encouraging progress is already being made, proving that effective solutions are within reach.” — William Fletcher

PILOT POINT, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Publish Authority — Today, global warming and climate change are being ignored and discredited. Two veteran energy experts remind us that global warming is real. We are causing the earth to heat up but cannot make it cool down. Their new book, “Irreversible: What can we do?”, explains the science behind global warming and presents a realistic plan to reduce global warming using technology we already have.William Fletcher and Craig B. Smith, Ph.D., are no strangers to the topic. Their previous books, published by Elsevier, have established them as knowledgeable voices on climate and energy. They’ve also contributed to The Hill, RealClearEnergy, and The Messenger.A Clear Fact-Based MessageIrreversible is a practical guide for both technical and non-technical readers, explaining:● The science behind global warming.● What can and should be done.● The reasons why global warming is such a hard problem to solve.● Positive developments demonstrate that future temperature increases can be limited.● What life may look like by 2100, depending on the choices we make.Rather than promoting costly or unproven solutions, the book details evidence-based actions that have worked, examines why many past efforts have failed, and forecasts what may happen next. It also challenges assumptions behind popular mandates such as “Net Zero by 2050,” which the authors argue were unachievable. Crash efforts will spend billions of dollars, but still not solve this problem. A smooth transition to renewable energy will take time.The authors reject climate deniers and those who claim we can adapt to climate changes, warning that avoiding action is not a plan — it’s a surrender.About the AuthorsCraig B. Smith, Ph.D., is a former UCLA faculty member and past president and chairman of DMJM+HN, with decades of experience in energy conservation and management. William Fletcher is a retired senior vice president at Rockwell International responsible for R&D and international operations. He is a former officer and engineer in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear program.AvailabilityIrreversible is available on Amazon and through major book retailers in print, e-book, and audiobook formats.

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