Island of Silver by Bonnie Henderson Explores Imagination, Resilience, and Childhood During Wartime

A historical, lyrical novel, set on the island of Guernsey, illuminates how hope and imagination endure in the darkest times

This novel is about the ways we transcend suffering. Even in the most difficult circumstances, imagination can give us strength, courage, and hope.” — Bonnie Henderson

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Bonnie Henderson announces the release of her historical novel, Island of Silver, a poignant and imaginative story set on the island of Guernsey during World War 1. Blending historical detail with a touch of magical realism, Island of Silver explores how imagination becomes both a refuge and a form of resistance in the life of a young girl growing up in the shadow of war.Set against the backdrop of the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry fighting bravely in the trenches of France, Island of Silver follows a child whose inner world provides light amid fear, loss, and uncertainty. As the realities of wartime suffering close in, the story reveals how creativity, memory, and human connection offer powerful forms of survival.“This novel is about the ways we transcend suffering,” says Henderson. “Even in the most difficult circumstances, imagination can give us strength, courage, and hope.” Drawing inspiration from the history of Guernsey and her own Guernsey ancestry, Henderson weaves a narrative that feels both intimate and expansive. The island itself becomes a character—beautiful, isolated, and resilient—mirroring the young protagonist's inner life.Island of Silver will resonate with readers of historical fiction, book clubs, and those drawn to reflective, character-driven stories that explore the emotional truths of childhood, memory, and resilience.The book is now available through major online retailers, including Amazon About the AuthorBonnie Henderson is a writer with a deep interest in history, storytelling, and the transcendent moments that shape human experience. Her work explores themes of memory, imagination, and resilience. Island of Silver is her debut novel. This is Book One in the series. The sequel, The Heavenly Silver Witch, will be published in the coming months.Book DetailsTitle: Island of SilverAuthor: Bonnie HendersonGenre: Historical FictionAvailability: Amazon and other major retailersWebsite: https://bonniehendersonauthor.com Media Contact:Melissa Fisher/Publish Authoritymelissa@publishauthority.com

