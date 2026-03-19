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Firm expands AI‑driven Exchange & SharePoint emergency services, AI‑first Microsoft 365 & G‑Suite migrations, and AI modernization for cloud transformation.

Our AI‑driven Exchange migrations & AI‑powered SharePoint emergency services are built for moments when downtime is not an option, using automation & Microsoft 365 best practices.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a global leader in Microsoft 365, cloud migration & AI‑driven Microsoft technologies, today announced the expansion of its AI‑driven Exchange Migration, AI‑Powered SharePoint Emergency Support & AI‑First Microsoft 365 Migration services for enterprise organizations. These offerings are designed to help organizations rapidly exit legacy platforms, stabilize critical collaboration systems & modernize content across Exchange, SharePoint & Microsoft 365 using automation & artificial intelligence.With more than 29 years of Microsoft consulting experience & over 5,200 successful Microsoft platform implementations worldwide, EPC Group has become a go‑to partner for complex cloud migrations, M&A‑driven consolidations & emergency recovery initiatives. The firm’s AI migration portfolio spans Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric as well as large‑scale Google Workspace \ Gmail \ G-Suite to Microsoft 365 transitions for large scale M&A efforts.Addressing urgent enterprise challengesEnterprise IT teams are under increasing pressure to exit unsupported Exchange servers, rescue unstable SharePoint deployments & consolidate multiple cloud environments created through mergers & acquisitions. Many organizations also need to migrate from fragmented Google Workspace implementations to a unified Microsoft 365 tenant while cleaning up years of unstructured data spread across file shares & legacy ECM platforms.EPC Group’s expanded AIservices directly address these challenges with a combination of:-24/7 AI‑powered Exchange & SharePoint emergency response.-Structured AI‑first Microsoft 365 & Azure cloud migration frameworks.-Proven AI‑assisted G‑Suite‑to‑Microsoft 365 migration methodologies used in hundreds of projects.-AI‑driven automation for content classification, metadata tagging & information architecture.-AI‑driven Exchange migration and emergency stabilizationEPC Group provides rapid‑response AI‑driven Exchange support for organizations facing server failures, hybrid environment instability, performance degradation, or urgent needs to move to Exchange Online. Using hybrid configuration support, AI‑assisted assessment, delta‑sync pipelines, and near‑zero‑downtime cutover methods, the firm enables organizations to migrate from Exchange Server 2010, 2013, 2016, or 2019 to Microsoft 365 with cutover windows often measured in hours instead of days.“Our AI‑driven Exchange migrations are frequently engaged when downtime is no longer acceptable & the business is at risk,” said Errin O’Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect of EPC Group, a two‑time New York Times bestselling author & recognized Top 10 AI Architect in North America. “The combination of AI‑based analysis, hybrid Exchange design, continuous delta‑sync & automated validation allows us to get organizations off legacy platforms quickly, securely &and with full coexistence during the transition.”AI‑powered SharePoint Emergency Support and RecoveryEPC Group has also expanded its AI‑Powered SharePoint Emergency Support Services for organizations dealing with broken, unstable, or partially migrated environments. Typical scenarios include failed upgrades, incomplete migrations to SharePoint Online, performance bottlenecks in large document libraries, and complex permission or compliance issues across on‑premises and cloud estates.By combining deep SharePoint architecture expertise with AI‑assisted assessment & remediation tooling, EPC Group’s teams rapidly stabilize critical workloads, restore access to business content & redesign information architecture to support long‑term Microsoft 365 and AI adoption.AI‑first Microsoft 365 cloud migration & M&A consolidationA core focus of the expanded offering is AI‑First Microsoft 365 migration and tenant‑to‑tenant consolidation for organizations undergoing mergers, acquisitions, or divestitures. EPC Group has led multi‑tenant consolidation programs—including projects involving more than 30 acquired organizations & petabytes of email & collaboration data—while maintaining zero data loss & full regulatory compliance.These AI‑first engagements cover:-Tenant‑to‑tenant Microsoft 365 migrations for Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, and Power BI.-AI‑assisted identity, permissions & security model consolidation across multiple directories.-Hybrid scenarios connecting on‑premises systems to Azure & Microsoft 365 during transition.-Cutover strategies engineered for 24x7 operations with near‑zero downtime.AI‑enhanced G‑Suite (Google Workspace) to Microsoft 365 migrationEPC Group has completed hundreds of Google Workspace to Microsoft 365 migrations, including projects with tens of thousands of users & hundreds of terabytes of Gmail & Google Drive content. The firm’s AI‑enhanced methodology covers Gmail to Exchange Online, Google Drive to SharePoint & OneDrive, Google Calendar to Outlook & Google Chat & Meet to Microsoft Teams while preserving metadata, folder structures, sharing models & security.“Over the past several years we’ve become one of North America’s most experienced Google Workspace‑to‑Microsoft 365 migration partners, helping organizations standardize on Microsoft 365 as their long‑term collaboration platform,” O’Connor added.AI‑driven metadata tagging and content modernizationA key differentiator in EPC Group’s migration approach is the use of AI‑driven automation frameworks to analyze, classify & restructure unstructured content as it moves into Microsoft 365. Many organizations carry decades of unmanaged files across network shares and legacy ECM systems that lack consistent metadata, security & retention policies.EPC Group applies AI‑based classification, automated metadata tagging & pattern‑driven information architecture design to:-Deduplicate redundant content and reduce storage footprint.-Enrich documents with business‑relevant metadata and sensitivity labels.-Improve search, eDiscovery & compliance capabilities across Microsoft 365.-Prepare content for downstream analytics, Copilot & Microsoft Fabric experiences.These capabilities extend the firm’s broader AI consulting & cloud migration practice, which integrates Microsoft 365, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI, & Copilot into unified digital workplace architectures.Integrated cloud migration & Microsoft 365 AI practiceEPC Group’s AI‑First Microsoft 365 & cloud migration practice delivers end‑to‑end services including discovery & assessment, migration planning, pilot & phased cutovers, security & compliance hardening & post‑migration optimization. The firm’s methodologies have been applied to environments with more than 10,000 users, millions of documents & strict regulatory requirements.Founded in 1997, EPC Group is a global Microsoft consulting firm specializing in AI, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Copilot, Exchange, SharePoint, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric & enterprise cloud migrations. The firm has delivered thousands of successful Microsoft projects worldwide, including large‑scale Microsoft 365 migrations, complex Google Workspace transitions & advanced analytics initiatives. EPC Group’s consulting team combines deep technical expertise with practical implementation methodologies to help organizations modernize collaboration, data analytics, cloud & infrastructure using the Microsoft ecosystem.Organizations interested in AI‑Driven Exchange Migrations, AI‑Powered SharePoint Emergency Support, or AI‑First Microsoft 365 migrations can learn more at www.epcgroup.net , schedule a strategy session with EPC Group’s cloud migration experts by contacting EPC Group at contact@epcgroup.net or (888) 381‑9725.

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