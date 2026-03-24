Avadian Introduces Treasury Management Tools for Small Businesses

Avadian Credit Union became the first credit union in the state of Alabama to offer a comprehensive suite of treasury management tools for small businesses.

We believe we now offer the most complete treasury management suite available from a credit union in the state.” — Alex Bumpers

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avadian Credit Union recently introduced new treasury management tools for small businesses.“We believe we now offer the most complete treasury management suite available from a credit union in the state,” said Alex Bumpers, Avadian’s Vice President of Commercial and Business Services. “These services show that credit unions like Avadian can deliver sophisticated financial tools while still providing the personal service small business members value.”Launched in coordination with Avadian’s new Commercial Analysis Checking account, these treasury management tools help businesses optimize their cash flow with ACH Origination, enhance security with Positive Pay, and save time with Wire Transfers and Enhanced Remote Deposit. These resources are all initiated within Avadian’s online and mobile banking platform, eliminating the need to visit a branch, saving business members valuable time.Bumpers joined Avadian in November 2025 to lead Avadian’s team of business relationship officers.“I’m excited to join a growth-oriented organization that is deeply committed to supporting small businesses and the communities it serves,” Bumpers said. “Avadian is here to be the credit union partner businesses can count on, today and for the long haul.”Last December, Avadian became one of the first credit unions in Alabama to offer Zellefor Business. This service allows Avadian business members to send, receive, and request money from customers and vendors, quickly, easily, and securely.Bumpers said, “These products and services give our small business members the tools they need to manage their finances more efficiently so they can spend more time focused on running their businesses. Our goal is simple: Be a true financial partner to the businesses that power our communities.”Avadian Credit Union is a full-service, federally insured financial institution with branches across the state of Alabama. With assets in excess of $1.4 billion, Avadian serves more than 85,000 members with friendly and professional service.Avadian Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that is solely owned by its members. For more information on Avadian Credit Union, visit www.avadiancu.com or call 1.888.AVADIAN (1.888.282.3426). Avadian Credit Union is also on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.###

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