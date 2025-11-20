Avadian Foundation Launches Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship

The Avadian Foundation will begin awarding five $5,000 scholarships in the 2026-2027 academic year.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Avadian Foundation will begin awarding five scholarships to Avadian Credit Union members in the 2026-2027 academic year. The scholarships will be $5,000 each for one year.The Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship is open to any Avadian Credit Union member who is planning to attend an accredited two-year, four-year, or technical college for the following fall semester.“Education is one of the Avadian Foundation’s four core pillars,” said Victoria Eligwe, the president of the Avadian Foundation. “The Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship was created to further the Foundation's commitment to education and to make a lasting impact in the lives of the members and communities that Avadian Credit Union serves.”Applications will be accepted beginning Nov. 15 for the 2026-2027 academic year. To learn more about applying for the Avadian Foundation’s Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship, visit avadianfoundation.org.Avadian Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with branches located across the state of Alabama. With assets in excess of $1.4 billion, Avadian serves more than 85,000 members with friendly and professional service.Avadian Credit Union is a financial cooperative solely owned by its members. For more information on Avadian Credit Union, visit www.avadiancu.com or call 1.888.AVADIAN (1.888.282.3426). Avadian Credit Union is also on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok.###

