Commissioner Sid Miller Recognizes Texas Agriculture Trade Day

AUSTIN - Commissioner Sid Miller today recognized Texas Agriculture Trade Day, March 19, by emphasizing the critical role international trade plays in supporting Texas agriculture and the broader state economy.

“Global trade expansion means stronger markets for Texas cattle, cotton, grains, and specialty crops,” Miller said. “When we open doors overseas, we create more demand for what our producers grow and raise right here at home.”

Texas ranks among the nation’s leading agricultural exporting states, with more than $8.5 billion in agricultural products exported annually, including top commodities such as cotton, beef, dairy products, and feed grains. Approximately $455 billion in Texas goods are shipped to global markets yearly, accounting for roughly 17.6 percent of Texas’ GDP and supporting about 1.2 million jobs statewide. In addition, more than 40,000 Texas companies export goods internationally, and over 90 percent of those exporters are small and medium‑sized businesses.

“Texas farmers and ranchers don’t just feed and clothe our nation. They help feed and clothe the world,” Commissioner Miller said. “When we expand access to global markets, we create new opportunities for Texas producers, strengthen rural economies, and keep American agriculture competitive.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture works closely with partners such as the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) to promote American agriculture in global markets. Through advocacy, partnerships, and targeted programs, NASDA helps ensure U.S. producers remain competitive while expanding international market access.

TDA actively promotes agricultural trade through a range of initiatives that connect Texas producers with buyers worldwide. The department regularly organizes international trade missions and participates in major global food and agriculture trade shows, giving Texas companies the opportunity to showcase their products and establish export relationships. TDA also administers multiple grants intended to offset the costs of marketing Texas products internationally, as well as the renowned GO TEXAN marketing assistance program, which for over 25 years, has helped put Texas products on the world map.

“Promoting Texas agriculture at home and abroad is a core mission of the Texas Department of Agriculture,” Miller added. “From trade missions to export assistance programs, we’re working every day to help Texas producers reach new customers and keep the Lone Star State leading the way in agricultural trade.”

To view Commissioner Miller's 2025 proclamation designating March 19th as Texas Agriculture Trade Day visit here.

For more information on National Ag Trade Day, visit the NASDA website.