SafeHill Acquires Arcane Security to Secure the Rise of AI-Driven ('Vibe Code') Software Development

(from left to right; Diego Briceno and Trevor Baines)

The Arcane Security acquisition strengthens SafeHill SecureIQ™ with AI-driven code analysis and continuous application security

AI is accelerating how software is built, but without safeguards it introduces risk. We’re embedding security directly into development so organizations don’t have to trade speed for protection.” — CEO Mike Pena

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeHill, a cybersecurity software development company redefining Threat Exposure Management, today announced it has acquired Arcane Security, a Phoenix-based offensive security firm specializing in autonomous AI penetration testing and AI-driven application security. Through its flagship platform, SafeHill SecureIQ™, the company helps enterprises proactively identify and remediate attack paths before they can be exploited by threat actors.The acquisition accelerates SafeHill’s mission to help organizations “expose attack paths before hackers do” by expanding the capabilities of its SecureIQ™ platform. By integrating Arcane Security’s advanced AI research, SafeHill enhances its ability to deliver on-demand AI-driven source code analysis, continuous web application penetration testing, and automated vulnerability validation, while maintaining human ethical hackers as the final layer of oversight.“The rapid adoption of AI in software development, often referred to as ‘vibe coding,’ is accelerating how quickly organizations build and ship technology.” said Mike Pena, CEO of SafeHill. “However, without proper safeguards, this increased velocity can introduce new security risks. This acquisition helps us embed security directly into AI-driven development workflows, enabling speed without sacrificing protection.”Arcane Security was co-founded by Trevor Baines and Diego Briceno, who built the company around the belief that AI can fundamentally modernize application security. Their approach leverages multiple autonomous agents to perform both white-box and black-box testing, enabling a more comprehensive and realistic penetration testing model.“From the beginning, it was clear SafeHill was the right place for us to keep building,” said Trevor Baines, CEO of Arcane Security. “Together, we can push the boundaries of AI-driven penetration testing and help customers stay ahead of evolving threats.”By bringing Arcane into the SafeHill platform, SecureIQ™ will now deliver broader coverage across web applications, APIs, and source code. These enhanced capabilities provide customers with a contextual, unified view of how real-world attacks can chain together.“There are exceptional researchers and engineers across the cybersecurity community, pushing the boundaries of AI in offensive security,” Pena added. “With Arcane, we’re expanding SecureIQ’s capabilities while creating a home for that talent to continue building the future of security.”What This Means for Customers’ Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) ProgramsWith Arcane Security now part of SafeHill, customers will benefit from:A purpose-built code security engine that combines LLM analysis with deep taint tracing to catch vulnerabilities in AI-generated code before it shipsAutomated validation purpose-built for the vibe coding era that confirms whether findings are actually exploitable and cuts through the false positive noise that buries real vulnerabilitiesAutonomous white-box and black-box testing across web applications and APIs, from static source analysis through live attack simulationAI reasoning models that execute multi-step exploit chains and return evidence-backed verdictsAbout SafeHillSafeHill is a next-generation cybersecurity software development company specializing in Threat Exposure Management. With its flagship platform, SafeHill SecureIQ™, it helps enterprises expose attack paths before hackers do. Beyond continuously testing for cybersecurity gaps and delivering contextual remediations, the platform enables CISOs and CTOs to align with Gartner’s CTEM framework. SafeHill is redefining Threat Exposure Management by empowering organizations to turn security noise into action.About Arcane SecurityArcane Security is a Phoenix-based, AI-focused offensive security company built by cybersecurity researchers and engineers to reinvent application security. The company is pioneering the use of autonomous agent frameworks to simulate real-world attackers at scale, enabling continuous and adaptive testing environments. By combining deep research with practical offensive tooling, Arcane is helping reshape how organizations identify, validate, and remediate modern application-layer threats.

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