SafeHill Raises $2.6M as It Launches from Stealth to Transform Threat Exposure Management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeHill , formally known as Tacticly, today announced its public launch from stealth mode alongside the closing of a $2.6 million pre-seed funding round led by Mucker Capital and Chingona Ventures, with participation from Techstars, Chicago Early Growth Ventures, The Source Groups, Virginia Union University, and angel investor Eddie Lou.SafeHill is on a mission to help companies expose attack paths before a hacker does. With its flagship Threat Exposure Management platform, the Chicago-based cybersecurity startup enables enterprises to create and run Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs that continuously identify, measure, and reduce cyber risk.Introducing SafeHill SecureIQ™ — “Where Human Insight Meets AI Precision”Led by cofounders Mike Pena, Nicholas Gonzalez, and Hector Monsegur, a former blackhat hacker once known as “Sabu,” SafeHill blends insider expertise with cutting-edge technology to rethink how organizations discover and secure their digital assets.SafeHill SecureIQ™ delivers continuous asset discovery, automated threat exposure assessments, and human-validated penetration testing to give enterprises an always-on view of their security posture. Unlike traditional point-in-time penetration testing, SafeHill’s continuous model helps organizations adapt faster and remediate vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.“Cyber threats are evolving faster than ever, overwhelming security teams with alerts and noise,” said CEO Mike Pena. “Our platform combines AI-driven continuous penetration testing with expert human validation to cut through the noise, focus on real risks, and deliver the impact of a dedicated team of ethical hackers at scale.”Key Capabilities of SafeHill SecureIQ™External Attack Surface Monitoring (EASM): Continuous visibility into internet-facing assets to identify weaknesses before attackers do.AI–Human Hybrid Continuous Penetration Testing: AI-driven testing enhanced by expert ethical hackers to validate findings and prioritize real risks.AI-Assisted Threat Exposure Analysis: Contextual scoring and grading based on attack path discoveries, risk tolerance, and vulnerability severity.Compliance Mapping & Assurance: Maps findings to frameworks like PCI-DSS, CMMC, NIST, and ISO27001 to streamline audits and reporting.Real-Time Threat Intelligence Monitoring: Combines live threat feeds with Infostealers data to pinpoint potentially compromised employee credentials.Remediation Prioritization: Actionable, context-based prioritization to help security teams turn noise into action.Early Traction & Customers“After working with SafeHill (previously known as Tacticly) on a penetration test, we decided to give their platform a shot and it’s been a game changer," said Xavier Cany, CTO at Bandsintown. “SafeHill’s team is always eager to help us at any time. Their platform not only supports our pentesting but has helped us design our CTEM program. They’ve been great to work with so far.”Looking AheadSafeHill will use its new funding to expand its engineering team, enhance AI-assisted ethical hacking capabilities, and deepen partnerships with enterprise security teams. The company also plans to advance SafeHill SecureIQ™’s real-time monitoring and broaden its compliance-mapping features.About SafeHillSafeHill is a next generation cybersecurity company specializing in Threat Exposure Management. With its flagship platform, SafeHill SecureIQ™, it helps enterprises expose attack paths before a hacker does. Beyond continuously testing for cybersecurity gaps and delivering contextual remediations, the platform helps CISOs, and CTOs better align with Gartner’s CTEM framework. Cofounded by Mike Pena, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hector Monsegur, Ibrahim Karajic, and Andy Sok, SafeHill is redefining Threat Exposure Management for the enterprise by empowering organizations to turn noise into action.

