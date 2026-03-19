Expanding Efforts to Promote Safe Gun Storage

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation pilot program to integrate firearm access and injury risk screening into emergency department visits, a proactive approach designed to prevent violence before it occurs. A $1.5 million investment from the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention will expand the Firearm Injury and Mortality Prevention (FIMP) initiative created by Northwell Health’s Center for Gun Violence Prevention, to Buffalo, Rochester and the Bronx, equipping health care providers with tools to assess firearm injury risk and connect patients with safety resources and interventions. The Governor also highlighted the State’s ongoing efforts to promote safe firearm storage through a statewide gun lock initiative.

“New York is leading the way with proactive, commonsense strategies to prevent gun violence and save lives,” Governor Hochul said. “This pilot gives health care providers new tools to identify risk and connect people with support, while our gun lock initiative is helping families safely store firearms and protect their loved ones.”

The $1.5 million will allow Northwell Health’s Center for Gun Violence Prevention to provide training, technical assistance, coordination and support to the three participating providers: Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, and SBH Health System in the Bronx.

The program integrates voluntary firearm injury risk screening into emergency department visits for patients who are 12 and older, regardless of the reason for their visit. The screening is brief, confidential, and incorporated into existing clinical workflows. Patients who screen positive will be offered resources such as gun locks, secure storage guidance, lethal means counseling, extreme risk protection order support, referrals to community-based violence prevention programs, behavioral health and victim services.

This effort represents a shift toward primary prevention by identifying risk factors before harm occurs. Currently, most hospitals do not conduct routine screening for firearm injury risk, limiting opportunities for early intervention.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Prevention is key to building safer communities. By partnering with our health care systems to identify risk earlier and expand access to safety resources, we are taking meaningful steps to reduce harm and protect New Yorkers.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Gun violence remains a serious public health crisis. This investment supports our dedicated health care professionals by ensuring they have the tools they need to identify potential risks and link individuals with resources before a tragedy can occur. New York State, under the leadership of Governor Hochul, continues to lead the nation in gun violence prevention strategies through innovation and meaningful investments, building toward a safer and healthier New York.”

Director of Northwell’s Center for Gun Violence Prevention and pediatric trauma surgeon Chethan Sathya, MD said, "Gun violence remains a preventable epidemic demanding immediate, evidence-based intervention. With the support from Northwell leadershipand NIH funding, our teams implemented the first universal screening protocol that asks all patients about firearms in the home and gun violence risk – a vital first-line defense. The program has screened hundreds of thousands of patients to date. We are proud to see these measures being adopted and eager to train other institutions and healthcare providers. Together, we can accelerate the rollout of life-saving programs throughout New York and beyond.”

In addition to announcing the pilot, Governor Hochul detailed results of a statewide gun lock distribution initiative to promote safe firearm storage and reduce accidental shootings, suicides and unauthorized access to firearms.

Led by the State’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, community-based organizations, law enforcement agencies and service providers received 14,750 gun locks and more than 22,000 educational brochures outlining safe storage practices, including keeping firearms locked, unloaded and stored separately from ammunition. These partner organizations are hosting community events and outreach efforts to distribute gun locks locally, building on related efforts led by the State’s Office of Children and Family Services, which distributed nearly 10,000 gun locks last year to help protect children and families.

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “While gun violence overall has declined 50 percent in New York State since Governor Kathy Hochul took office in 2021, firearm-related injuries have remained the leading cause of death for children and youth in the United States since 2020, and about 30 percent of these deaths in 2023 were due to suicide by a firearm. We must do everything we can to protect vulnerable children and youth in our state. This gun lock initiative is a simple and effective way to keep firearms out of the hands of children.”

Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Calliana Thomas said, “Our work with Northwell Health to implement firearm injury risk screening, paired with our gun lock distribution initiative with OCFS and community organizations, represents a unified public health strategy to prevent harm before it occurs. By supporting clinicians, empowering families with safe storage tools, and strengthening local partners, we are building a comprehensive, primary prevention model that keeps New Yorkers safe and supported.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for this critical investment in preventing gun violence before it happens. Erie County Medical Center sits in the heart of my district, and this initiative will give providers the tools they need to keep patients and families safe. We’re already seeing gun violence decline in Buffalo, and continued investments like this are helping drive that progress and save lives.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “I applaud the Governor’s announcement today launching a pilot program with Strong Memorial Hospital that will give health care providers additional tools to help assess firearm injury risk and connect patients with the safety resources and interventions they need. To address the complexities of our time, including gun violence prevention and better access to appropriate mental and substance use health services, we must rely on evidence-driven solutions. I will continue to work tirelessly to prioritize the safety, accountability, and justice for all community members.”

State Senator Luis R Sepúlveda said,“The announcement of the $1.5 million investment towards firearm injury prevention and safe storage initiatives represents a meaningful step toward preventing violence before it happens. By integrating firearm-related risk assessments into healthcare settings, we can identify early warning signs and connect individuals with the resources they need to stay safe. I applaud this innovative initiative and the commitment to bringing tools, training, and support to communities like the Bronx, Buffalo, and Rochester. In 2025, New York City recorded 688 shooting incidents, the lowest number in the city’s history. We must continue building on that progress. I have long been a strong advocate for a safer Bronx. My bill, S5294B, requires hospitals and nursing homes to develop and implement comprehensive workplace violence prevention programs to better protect both staff and patients. Prevention, education, and access to resources are essential to building safer communities for all New Yorkers. Promoting the safe storage of firearms is also a critical step in protecting our families, especially children and individuals experiencing moments of crisis.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “Gun violence is down across the board in New York State. Part of that success can be attributed to taking a proactive approach to the issue of gun violence and gun related injuries. The partnership with Northwell Health on a risk-aversion pilot program is another tool in the gun violence prevention toolbox. Gun violence prevention is a top priority for Governor Hochul and I am pleased to see this pilot program being put to use in my district, at Erie County Medical Center.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “Equipping our hospitals and health care providers with the tools to assess risk and keep themselves safe on the job is critical to reducing gun violence in our streets and ensuring patient safety in hospital settings. I’m glad to see that Strong Memorial Hospital, in my district, will be included in this first-in-the-nation pilot program to integrate these proactive public safety strategies that will help us continue the trend of decreasing gun violence in our communities. ”

Safe storage is one of the most effective ways to prevent firearm injuries, particularly among children and individuals in crisis. The initiative builds on the State’s ongoing efforts to promote responsible gun ownership and provide New Yorkers with the tools and information they need to prevent tragedy.

Governor Hochul has made reducing gun violence a top priority, securing record investments in prevention, intervention and enforcement strategies, and supporting innovative programs that address risk factors, strengthen communities and save lives.

New Yorkers can learn more about safe gun storage and firearm safety at the Gun Safety in NYS webpage.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is part of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, which provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system. Its responsibilities including, but are not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.