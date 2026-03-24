Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Participates in a Briefing at Laguardia Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul today participated in a briefing at LaGuardia Airport to provide updates following the ground collision of an Air Canada plane and a Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle on Runway 4 at approximately 11:45 p.m. on March 22, 2026.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you, Kathryn. While the facts of what happened last night at 11:45 p.m. were well known — yes, it was an aviation disaster, the likes of which we have not seen here in over three decades, but as a deeply human story where two young pilots left their homes expecting to return to their families and they will not. And this is what pains everyone here in the State of New York.

I've conveyed our condolences to the Canadian government. I have walked the halls and gone up to Port Authority personnel and police, telling them how grateful we are that they put their lives out there every single day to make sure our traveling public is safe.

So, to the entire Port Authority and LaGuardia family, I want you to know we are very cognizant of the traumatizing impact this has on you and, indeed, your own families. So I want to, first, convey my gratitude to all of you, and sympathies to those who have had their lives shattered as a result of this, and those who have sustained injuries. It's not what you expect when you get on an airplane.

But also, I want to offer the full cooperation of New York State with the investigation. I'm grateful also to Secretary Duffy and Administrator Bedford for coming right here on this day. It's important to have your presence to know that this will be addressed at the highest levels, and also support from the Mayor who represents many of the people who work here, as I do, and Kathryn Garcia — up until a short time ago, she was my top state operations officer in charge of every disaster, every crisis that has befallen the State of New York in the last four years. So she is a top consummate professional, and I have great confidence in her ability as well.

So, let me close with this: Let's acknowledge the tremendous stress — particularly in recent days — that our airline workers are under. And as we come through here, know that this is an ecosystem which is not self-sustaining.

There are countless individuals who step up every day willing to do the hard work to make sure we're safe, and, in my judgment, they all deserve gratitude, not just on this day, but as I often do, walking through airports, just saying thank you with a heart full of gratitude for what they do to make our lives safer and better. Thank you.