Welcoming Dylan Lopez Contreras Home

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul joined elected officials and community leaders to welcome home Dylan Lopez Contreras, a New York City high school student who was unlawfully arrested and detained by federal immigration agents 10 months ago.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

This is a rare, bright day in the last year of torment from the Trump Administration. It's gone on too long. Over the last 10 months, this smart young man, who has validly declared himself to be a New York Knicks fan. How can you not stand with him?

The last 10 months, he should have been out there getting his education, being a delivery worker, supporting his mom and his family, but instead he was thrown away like a piece of garbage into a prison in Pennsylvania. Yes, that is shameful, but this country should be better than that, and I'm sick and tired of families that are being terrorized throughout this nation, particularly in a place like New York. We pride ourselves on being the place that immigrants come to and build a better life. And he came here with legal documentation, crossed the border, showed up in court, following all the rules he was told to follow, and then he was snatched away.

This is reprehensible and disgusting, and so I celebrate with this family. And I am a mom, and when I had a chance to hug Raiza, his mom, who never gave up hope. I could see the pain in her eyes, accompanied by relief. But also, as you heard from Dylan, there's so many others and I'm so proud of the advocates and Murad, we've had many conversations late at night talking about who's still out there, and all the lawyers and the elected officials and everyone — our Mayor and Senator Schumer and electeds who have stood up. I'm grateful to them, but my God, we shouldn't be having to do this anymore. I am grateful, hopeful, that now that the reign of terror unleashed by Kristi Noem has ended, that we start seeing some sanity. And I had a conversation in person with Tom Homan not long ago, and I gave him the names of high school students that I wanted released. Dylan was at the top of that list, and I'm proud he is home, and I'm feeling very optimistic about others on that list as we're in constant communication with Tom Homan and his office. But my God, we're better than this.

So to everyone: celebrate this day, embrace this young man — a man of courage, resilience — he never gave up, and his mom, who's extraordinary, everyone who's here today. But this day has to be replicated over and over and over until everyone is reunited with their loved ones. We are better than this as the United States of America and the great State of New York, and we must put an end to this insanity and I thank everyone who's been part of this. Thank you, Murad. Thank you.