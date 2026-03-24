Proposals Sought to Build 300 Homes on MTA-Owned Lot

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is seeking proposals to transform an underutilized MTA-owned lot into a residential development with approximately 300 new housing units in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. This development was made possible thanks to 2025’s Atlantic Avenue Mixed-Use District (AAMUP) rezoning. It will deliver new housing, and aims to deliver critical transit improvements and public realm enhancements to the area. This announcement builds on the Governor’s historic agenda to address New York’s housing crisis and make the state more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers.

“Since taking office, I have said that the only way to address the housing crisis is to build more housing,” Governor Hochul said. “By leveraging underutilized, state-owned land and making improvements to critical infrastructure we will deliver the housing that New Yorkers need and deserve. I remain committed in my efforts to make New York more affordable, more livable and a great place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

The offering includes both the lot, at 1119 Pacific Street, and the air rights from the New York City Subway’s adjacent Franklin Avenue Shuttle, creating a larger development opportunity than the lot alone would allow. The site was formerly used as part of New York City Transit’s Atlantic Avenue Cable Shop, which is currently being relocated to a modernized facility at 2016 Pitkin Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. The Cable Shop itself is being transferred to the City of New York for development as affordable housing, part of a collaborative agreement reached during the AAMUP rezoning.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “It’s a fact that transit-oriented development drives job and housing growth across the region. The Pacific Street project checks all the boxes – unbeatable proximity to transit in one of Brooklyn’s hottest neighborhoods – and we’re proud to partner with the Governor to get the best use out of this property.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Addressing New York’s housing shortage and strengthening our economy go hand in hand. By unlocking underutilized sites for new housing, we are creating opportunities for families, supporting transit-oriented growth, and helping communities thrive. Projects like this advance Governor Hochul’s efforts to expand housing supply, improve affordability, and ensure New York remains a place where people can live, work and build their future.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The redevelopment of the MTA lot in Brooklyn into 300 units of housing, including at least 75 affordable units, is representative of Governor Hochul’s continuing work to address the housing crisis — building affordable housing that is near mass transit on underutilized state sites. Thank you to the MTA, New York City officials and all our partners for working together to make this transformative project a reality.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “This project represents a major investment in Brooklyn’s future — delivering much-needed housing and transit accessibility improvements to the local community. And every dollar from this sale is going right back into the system, meaning all riders will feel the impact.”

The project will deliver major benefits, including:

Approximately 300 new housing units, including at least 75 permanently affordable homes under New York City’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program

Funding for the MTA’s Capital Program, supporting critical infrastructure improvements across the system

The MTA is also encouraging respondents to incorporate transit accessibility improvements in proposals in exchange for a density bonus through the Zoning for Accessibility program, as well as a new MTA Arts & Design installation along the Franklin Shuttle wall on the south side of Lefferts Place. Proposals are due in May.

The redevelopment is guided by the goals set out in Executive Order 30, which directs State agencies to identify and activate underutilized State-owned sites for housing and delivers on Governor Hochul’s commitment to address New York’s housing crisis by increasing supply, promoting affordability, and creating stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods.

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “We cannot leave any underutilized or vacant parcel of land unturned while navigating our current affordability crisis. Transforming this MTA lot into 300 new units of housing, while also facilitating much-needed transportation improvements and public enhancements is a win-win for the Brooklyn community and all New Yorkers who are struggling to lay down roots in the Big Apple. We must continue to identify new places for development and I look forward to working with the Governor to do just that.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

The project builds on the Governor’s bold vision to expand the state’s housing supply through innovative measures such as the Pro-Housing Communities Programand Executive Order 30, which promote barrier-breaking solutions to spur much-needed development. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 400 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including New York City.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 78,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.