Research following older adults over many years has found that activities that improve brain processing speed can have lasting benefits.

The book as an accessible alternative to the growing reliance on computerized cognitive training programs, which can be costly or difficult for some older adults to use.” — Matthew Glavach

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognitive Training May Cut Dementia Risk for Decades As populations age, dementia remains a major public health challenge. While there is no cure for dementia, evidence suggests that certain types of mental exercise can support long term brain health. Research following older adults over many years has found that activities that improve brain processing speed can have lasting benefits. Processing speed exercises strengthen visual attention and reaction time, helping the brain respond more quickly to information. Older adults who regularly practiced these skills were significantly less likely to develop dementia than those who did not, with benefits lasting for years.Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., has drawn on this body of research in his book " Brain Fitness: Processing Speed and Reaction Time ". The book offers engaging exercises that emphasize rhythm, speed, and quick decision making. He wrote the book as an accessible alternative to computerized cognitive training programs, which can be costly and difficult for some older adults to use.

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