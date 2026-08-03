Author Discovers the Hidden Rhythm in Multisyllable Words: A Breakthrough for Struggling Teen Readers

How Rhythm Unlocks Decoding, Fluency, and Comprehension for Struggling Readers

These words are the gateway to the core curriculum, yet struggling readers are rarely taught how they work.” — Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Core Reading, a breakthrough program created by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., founder of StrugglingReaders.com, is transforming literacy outcomes for middle and high school struggling readers . Built on the discovery that multisyllable words contain natural rhythm, timing, and patterned endings, the program delivers dramatic reading gains while connecting directly to core curriculum subjects and academic textbooks.Core Reading was selected by the White House as one of the two best reading programs in California, a distinction earned through extraordinary student results. In multiple school implementations, students averaged three to six years of reading progress in a single school year.The Pattern of Reading FailureFor many adolescents, the cycle is painfully familiar: they make a year of reading progress, lose most of it over the summer, and return to another year of boredom, remediation, and what they often call “baby work.” Core Reading breaks that cycle by giving students age‑appropriate, academically relevant reading tasks that finally move them forward.The Discovery: The Hidden Rhythm Inside Multisyllable WordsMost phonics instruction ends around third grade — precisely when students begin encountering the multisyllable vocabulary required for success in science, history, biology, and social studies. These words are the gateway to the core curriculum, yet struggling readers are rarely taught how they work.After years of watching high school struggling readers try, fail, and grow frustrated, Dr. Glavach began searching for a better way. While examining vocabulary in middle‑ and high‑school textbooks, he noticed a striking pattern: the consistency in multisyllable words is found in their rhythm, suffixes, and ending patterns. There is another kind of decoding — one hidden in the word endings.When similar words are grouped together, they often share rhythm, timing, and even rhyme — qualities that make them easier for the brain to visualize, decode, and pronounce. Instead of learning one word at a time, students learn an entire category.Examples include:remember, November, October, Decembermessage, passage, village, advantage, percentagestation, vacation, examination, relation, population, organizationThese rhythmic clusters — and hundreds more — became the foundation of Core Reading and later the basis for Dr. Glavach’s book, How to Short Circuit Reading Intervention.A Structured Path from Grade 3 to Grade 11 Reading SkillsCore Reading includes 25 structured lessons that take students from approximately third‑grade reading level to grade 11 reading level. Each lesson integrates:Decoding of multisyllable and rhyming word patternsTwenty‑five timed reading selections tied directly to core curriculum subjects such as science, history, and social studiesThis combination builds decoding, fluency, and comprehension — fast. Students begin to see themselves as capable learners again — not remedial readers.A Program That Respects Adolescents — and Restores Their FutureCore Reading is designed for middle and high school students who have struggled for years — students who deserve a program that respects their age, restores their confidence, and finally moves them forward.By unlocking the rhythm inside multisyllable words, Core Reading gives adolescents access to the academic vocabulary they need to succeed in every subject — and the belief that they can.Testimonials“Core Reading changed everything for our students. We had ninth graders reading at a third‑grade level who jumped five years in one school year. For the first time, they felt smart — and they acted smart.”— Ruth M., Project Manager, State and Federal Projects“After Lesson 7, I almost had to hide the upcoming lesson packets because students were taking them off the shelf before I had a chance to introduce the lesson — to work on them on their own!”— Geri M., Title I TeacherCore Reading is available on Amazon for $34.95 and may be duplicated for individual classroom use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.