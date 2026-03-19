New Judd & Black Distribution Center Finished in Mount Vernon

Judd & Black by Chad Fisher Construction Inside Judd & Black by Chad Fisher Construction Outside Chad Fisher Construction Logo

Almost 50,000 sq. ft. building boosts regional delivery efforts

MOUNT VERNON, WA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction has finished building the new Judd & Black Distribution Center in Mount Vernon, Washington. This facility, nearing 50,000 square feet, was built to support the ongoing expansion of Judd & Black Appliances and improve the speed of receiving, warehousing, and processing of goods across the Pacific Northwest.

Designed to support both large warehouse operations and practical, comfortable office space, the new structure measures 49,340 square feet overall and offers the necessary infrastructure for Judd & Black's growing distribution needs.

Facility Highlights

• Total Building Footprint: 49,340 square feet

• Ground Level: 47,850 square feet allocated to warehouse and operational functions

• Second Level: 1,490 square feet for storage and system equipment

• Covered loading bay designed for appliance shipping and delivery

• Covered entry and reception area welcoming staff and visitors

• Private offices and open workspace for day-to-day tasks

• Staff lounge and restrooms

• Expansive warehouse floor designed for efficient appliance storage and staging.

The warehouse layout provides efficient truck loading and unloading while giving ample area for storing and organizing appliances as they move through the facility. On-site administrative spaces enable the Judd & Black staff to manage logistics and activities directly from the location.

The project was developed for Judd & Black Appliances, a long-established appliance retailer recognized throughout the Pacific Northwest for offering quality products and reliable customer support. The new distribution point will assist them in continuing to serve residents, builders, and localities across the valley and beyond.

Chad Fisher Construction served as the design-build contractor for the project, working closely with the owner and design partners from initial concept through completion. The team worked together throughout the design process to ensure the facility met both operational needs and long-term functionality. Design partners included Carletti Architects as architect, Sound Development Group as civil engineer, PSM Consulting Engineers for structural engineering, JTK Engineering for mechanical and plumbing design, Primac Electric for electrical design, and ECCOS Design as landscape architect.

Several local subcontractors contributed to the successful finalization of the work.

Langco

Nordic Temperature Control

Patriot Fire Protection

Primac Electric

Northwest Handling Systems

Todhunter Glass

Higher Plane Cabinets

Triple R Framing

Vander Griend Lumber

Coastline Insulation

Lakeside Industries

Scapes

NW Fence

Kamps Painting

Davis Quality Painting

Andgar

Lopez Brothers Construction

Mount Vernon Carpet One

Primo Installations

Ace Concrete Cutting

Testing and CX Services

About Chad Fisher Construction

Chad Fisher Construction (CFC) is a commercial general contractor headquartered in Skagit County, Washington. CFC partners with businesses, organizations, and communities throughout the Pacific Northwest to build structures that support regional industry and progress. Their portfolio includes warehouses, agricultural and industrial facilities, educational buildings, communal areas, and one-of-a-kind commercial projects. With an experienced team and a strong commitment to quality, Chad Fisher Construction focuses on delivering projects that serve clients and communities for years to come.



For further details, please visit

https://www.cfisherconstruction.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.